Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bailey scores 24, leads Bethune-Cookman past Howard, 87-68

February 10, 2020 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bailey scored 24 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Howard 87-68 on Monday night.

Bailey hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Leon Redd added 23 points and had five steals. Malik Maitland had 14 points for Bethune-Cookman (12-12, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Conference) while Wali Parks added 11 points.

Charles Williams had 20 points for the Bison (2-24, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 14 games. Wayne Bristol Jr. added 14 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bison. Bethune-Cookman defeated Howard 102-73 on Jan. 6. Bethune-Cookman plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Saturday. Howard plays NC A&T on the road next Saturday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins