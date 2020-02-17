Listen Live Sports

Bailey’s FTs lift Bethune-Cookman over Delaware St. 71-70

February 17, 2020 10:55 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Cletrell Pope scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and Isaiah Bailey added 16 points, including the winning free throw with 6 seconds left, and Bethune-Cookman beat Delaware State 71-70 on Monday night.

Pinky Wiley put the Hornets up 70-69 with two from the line with 13 seconds to go, but Bailey sank both of his free throws for the win and a layup by Delaware State’s John Crosby at the buzzer missed.

Malik Maitland scored 12 points for the Wildcats (13-13, 7-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Crosby scored 15 points with six rebounds and Ameer Bennett added 11 points for Delaware State (3-22, 2-9), which has lost five straight. Myles Carter added 14 points and eight rebounds and Wiley scored 10 points and made four steals.

Bethune-Cookman plays South Carolina State at home on Saturday. Delaware State faces Coppin State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

