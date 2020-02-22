Listen Live Sports

Baker scores 24 as UNC Asheville tops Presbyterian 75-64

February 22, 2020
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DeVon Baker scored 24 points as UNC-Asheville topped Presbyterian 75-64 on Saturday.

Baker shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

LJ Thorpe had 16 points and seven rebounds for UNC-Asheville (13-14, 7-9 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Lavar Batts Jr. added 14 points. Tajion Jones had 12 points.

Zeb Graham had 18 points for the Blue Hose (9-20, 6-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Cory Hightower added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Isler had 11 points.

The Bulldogs made up a 10-point halftime deficit, outscoring Presbyterian 50-29 in the second half.

UNC-Asheville takes on High Point on the road on Thursday. Presbyterian takes on Longwood at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC

