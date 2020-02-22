Listen Live Sports

Balanced, explosive Alabama defeats Mississippi 103-78

February 22, 2020 10:57 pm
 
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — John Petty Jr. scored 21 points, Jaden Shackelford had 18, and Kira Lewis Jr. added 17 to lead Alabama to a 103-78 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night.

Alabama (15-12, 7-7 SEC) continues to boast one of the best-producing offenses in the country, going 37 of 66 from the field, hitting 13 3-pointers and besting the Rebels 25-15 in assists. Alex Reese chipped in 12 points, and the Tide bench scored 31.

Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10 SEC) jumped out to an early 9-2 lead, but Alabama dominated the rest of the first period and led 45-31 by halftime. Thirteen of the Rebels’ 21 turnovers were in the first half.

The two teams traded technical fouls on successive possessions early in the second half and Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis was ejected. At one point the Rebels hit six consecutive field goals and still never pulled closer than 11 points.

Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 28 points but fouled out with just under 9 minutes left in the game. Devontae Shuler had 21 points and Blake Hinson added 11 points.

Ole Miss was 6 of 19 from beyond the arc and 26 of 48 from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Tide move the ball well and can draw offense from so many places; they may be a difficult matchup for teams down the stretch.

Mississippi: Despite another heroic effort from Tyree, the Rebels drop their third straight and would need to win the SEC Tournament to go dancing.

UP NEXT

Alabama will travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Tuesday night, while Ole Miss heads to Auburn.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

