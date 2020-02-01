Listen Live Sports

Balanced scoring leads NC A&T past Norfolk State 74-68

February 1, 2020
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Andre Jackson and Kwe Parker scored 15 points apiece and North Carolina A&T defeated Norfolk State 74-68 on Saturday.

Ronald Jackson added 14 points, Devin Haygood scored 12 and Kameron Langley had 11 for the Aggies (11-12, 7-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jackson also had nine rebounds, while Haygood snagged seven.

With the victory NC A&T moved a half-game in front of Norfolk State for first place in the conference.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Spartans (10-12, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Conference), whose six-game win streak was snapped. Tyrese Jenkins added 13 points, while Steven Whitley scored 12 with six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Norfolk State Spartans (10-11, 6-0) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-12, 6-1)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

