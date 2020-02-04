Ball St. 62, Kent St. 54

BALL ST. (13-9)

Mallers 4-8 5-5 16, Teague 4-12 3-9 12, Bumbalough 0-5 0-0 0, Coleman 4-7 1-2 11, El-Amin 2-9 0-0 5, Thompson 2-6 0-0 5, Hazen 0-4 2-2 2, Acree 1-4 2-2 4, Thomas 2-3 1-2 7. Totals 19-58 14-22 62.

KENT ST. (16-7)

Pippen 4-12 0-0 8, Whittington 7-10 4-8 18, Roberts 6-12 0-0 12, Simons 2-8 0-2 5, Williams 2-9 3-4 7, Williamson 1-5 0-0 2, Peterson 0-3 0-0 0, Beck 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-60 7-15 54.

Halftime_Ball St. 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 10-27 (Mallers 3-6, Coleman 2-3, Thomas 2-3, El-Amin 1-3, Teague 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Acree 0-2, Bumbalough 0-4), Kent St. 1-20 (Simons 1-6, Peterson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Roberts 0-3, Williamson 0-3, Pippen 0-4). Fouled Out_Mallers, Williams. Rebounds_Ball St. 39 (Teague 17), Kent St. 40 (Pippen 12). Assists_Ball St. 12 (Teague 6), Kent St. 10 (Roberts, Williams 3). Total Fouls_Ball St. 16, Kent St. 19. A_2,025 (6,327).

