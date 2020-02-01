Ball St. 65, Ohio 54

OHIO (10-12)

Vander Plas 5-16 2-3 12, McDay 5-7 0-0 11, Preston 3-11 3-3 9, Dartis 1-7 2-3 5, Mil.Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Roderick 2-6 0-0 5, Springs 2-4 0-0 6, Ogbonda 1-3 0-0 2, Foster 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-59 7-9 54.

BALL ST. (12-9)

El-Amin 3-13 0-0 9, Bumbalough 2-7 0-0 4, Mallers 4-9 0-0 10, Teague 10-13 2-2 24, Coleman 2-4 6-7 10, Hazen 0-4 2-2 2, Thompson 1-3 4-4 6, Acree 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-15 65.

Halftime_Ball St. 31-19. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 5-28 (Springs 2-4, McDay 1-3, Dartis 1-5, Roderick 1-5, Mil.Brown 0-2, Preston 0-2, Vander Plas 0-7), Ball St. 7-29 (El-Amin 3-9, Teague 2-3, Mallers 2-7, Hazen 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Acree 0-3, Bumbalough 0-4). Rebounds_Ohio 34 (Vander Plas 9), Ball St. 31 (Coleman 9). Assists_Ohio 8 (Preston 5), Ball St. 10 (El-Amin 4). Total Fouls_Ohio 14, Ball St. 11. A_5,238 (11,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.