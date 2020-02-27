Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ballantyne carries LIU-Brooklyn over Wagner 74-66

February 27, 2020 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Ballantyne had 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lift Long Island-Brooklyn to a 74-66 win over Wagner on Thursday night.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 18 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (14-16, 9-8 Northeast Conference). Raiquan Clark added 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Ty Flowers had 11 points and three blocks.

Tyrone Nesby IV had 15 points for the Seahawks (8-20, 5-12). Alex Morales added 14 points and nine rebounds. Will Martinez had 12 points and six assists.

Curtis Cobb III, the Seahawks’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, had 8 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Advertisement

The Sharks leveled the season series against the Seahawks with the win. Wagner defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 72-64 on Jan. 20. Long Island-Brooklyn finishes out the regular season against Sacred Heart on the road on Saturday. Wagner finishes out the regular season against Bryant at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound