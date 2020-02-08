Listen Live Sports

Barnes, Bell lead Jacksonville over NJIT

February 8, 2020 7:04 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Destin Barnes scored 17 points and David Bell had a double-double and Jacksonville beat NJIT 65-54 on Saturday.

Bell scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and Barnes grabbed seven rebounds. The Dolphins (12-14, 5-6 Atlantic Sun) led 32-28 at halftime and took control with 10-3 run over the first 5-1/2 minutes after the break.

Aamahne Santos added 13 points and Kevin Norman had.

Zach Cooks had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders (7-16, 4-6). San Antonio Brinson scored 15 points and Souleymane Diakite had seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders on the season. Jacksonville defeated NJIT 68-52 on Jan. 9. Jacksonville matches up against North Florida on the road on Thursday. NJIT matches up against Lipscomb on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

