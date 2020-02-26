Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Barnes carries Indiana St. past S. Illinois 77-68

February 26, 2020 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Barnes scored 21 points as Indiana State defeated Southern Illinois 77-68 on Wednesday night. Tyreke Key added 20 points for the Sycamores.

Jake LaRavia had 14 points and four blocks for Indiana State (17-11, 10-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Christian Williams added 11 points and six assists.

Barret Benson had 17 points for the Salukis (16-14, 10-7). Lance Jones added 16 points. Eric McGill had 14 points.

The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Salukis on the season. Indiana State defeated Southern Illinois 68-56 on Dec. 30. Indiana State finishes out the regular season against Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Southern Illinois finishes out the regular season against Missouri State on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound