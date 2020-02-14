Listen Live Sports

Bartolo Colón, 46, signs deal with Mexican minor league team

February 14, 2020 8:56 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bartolo Colón is headed to Mexico.

The right-hander, who will turn 47 in May, has signed with the Monclova Acereros of the Mexican Baseball League.

The Acereros, defending champions of the Triple-A circuit, announced the signing of the Dominican right-hander Friday. The team didn’t provide details of the contract.

“Bartolo Colón would be an important piece of the pitching staff of the current champions, becoming one of the bigger signings in our baseball history,” the team said in a press release. “The ‘Big Sexy’ show would be something the Monclova fans will be to enjoy.”

Colón hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2018 with the Texas Rangers.

He became the top winning pitcher born in Latin America, getting his 246th career victory on Aug. 7 against the Seattle Mariners.

Colon is 247-188 in 565 games — 552 as a starter — since his big league debut with Cleveland in 1997. He also was the 2005 AL Cy Young Award winner while with the Angels.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

