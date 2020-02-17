Baseball America Top 25

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll, with records through Feb. 16 and previous ranking (selected by the staff of Baseball America):
|
|Record
|Prv
|1. Michigan
|3-1
|8
|2. Florida
|3-0
|4
|3. Miami
|3-0
|5
|4. Texas Tech
|4-0
|6
|5. Vanderbilt
|1-2
|1
|6. Louisville
|1-2
|2
|7. Georgia
|3-0
|7
|8. Arizona State
|2-2
|3
|9. Mississippi State
|3-0
|9
|10. UCLA
|3-0
|10
|11. Arkansas
|3-0
|11
|12. Auburn
|4-0
|13
|13. LSU
|2-1
|14
|14. Florida State
|2-1
|12
|15. Mississippi
|2-1
|NR
|16. Oklahoma
|2-1
|19
|17. Duke
|2-1
|15
|18. NC State
|3-0
|17
|19. North Carolina
|3-0
|18
|20. Wake Forest
|3-1
|20
|21. Georgia Tech
|2-1
|21
|22. Arizona
|3-0
|22
|23. Dallas Baptist
|3-0
|23
|24. Oklahoma State
|1-2
|16
|25. East Carolina
|3-0
|25
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.