Bayern drawn against Schalke in German Cup quarterfinals

February 9, 2020 12:54 pm
 
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich was handed a potentially tricky draw Sunday for the German Cup quarterfinals.

The next step in Bayern’s push to retain the German Cup — and win the trophy for the 20th time — will be a trip to Schalke, sixth in the Bundesliga.

Bayern won their last meeting 5-0 on Jan. 25 in Munich but struggled at times in its last cup game on Wednesday, narrowly avoiding extra time in a 4-3 win over Hoffenheim.

Champions League-chasing Bayer Leverkusen will host Union Berlin. Leverkusen won the teams’ previous meeting 2-0 in the Bundesliga in September.

Eintracht Frankfurt plays Werder Bremen in a quarterfinal between two teams which pulled off surprise wins in their previous cup games on Tuesday. Eintracht knocked out Leipzig 3-1, and Werder eliminated Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

Fourth-tier Saarbrücken, the only non-Bundesliga team left in the competition, will face Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The quarterfinals will be played March 3 and 4, with exact dates and times to be decided later.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

