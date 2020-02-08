Beal leads Washington into matchup against Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (26-26, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards host the Memphis Grizzlies. Beal is fifth in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 12-12 at home. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.8 points while shooting 46.5 percent.

The Grizzlies are 11-13 in road games. Memphis leads the NBA in inside scoring, averaging 56.6 points in the paint per game this season. Jonas Valanciunas paces them with 11.1 points in the paint per game.

The Grizzlies won the last matchup between these two squads 128-111 on Dec. 14. Dillon Brooks scored 27 points to help lead Memphis to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal leads the Wizards with 6.3 assists and scores 29.2 points per game. Davis Bertans has averaged 14.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.6 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies averaging 15.1 points and is adding 10.2 rebounds. Brooks has averaged 18.2 points and added four rebounds while shooting 41.2 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 120.4 points, 42 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 111.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: day to day (foot), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Grizzlies: Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

