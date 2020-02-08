Listen Live Sports

Beatty scores 18, balanced La Salle beats St. Joseph’s 83-66

February 8, 2020 8:05 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Beatty scored 18 points to lead five La Salle players in double figures as the Explorers broke their seven-game losing streak, defeating Saint Joseph’s 83-66 on Saturday.

Ed Croswell added 14 points, Sherif Kenney 12, Scott Spencer 11 and Ayinde Hikim 10 for the Explorers. Croswell also had eight rebounds.

The Explorers (11-11, 2-8 Atlantic 10 Conference) hit 10 3-pointers in the first half en route to a season-high 43 first-half points and a 43-29 advantage at the break. They finished with 13 3-pointers.

Ryan Daly had 26 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (4-19, 0-10). Lorenzo Edwards added 10 points. Rahmir Moore had seven rebounds. The Hawks have lost five straight overall in addition to their 10-game conference losing streak.

Saint Joseph’s plays Saint Bonaventure at home on Tuesday. La Salle plays Richmond at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

