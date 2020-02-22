Listen Live Sports

Bell’s double-double sends Jacksonville past Kennesaw St.

February 22, 2020 8:49 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — David Bell scored 16 points with 15 rebounds to carry Jacksonville to a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday night to end a two-game skid.

The Dolphins led 37-23 at halftime and extended the lead to 45-25 with 17:18 remaining. Jacksonville never trailed.

DeAnthony McCallum had 15 points for Jacksonville (13-16, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference), Destin Barnes added 14 points and seven rebounds and Aamahne Santos distributed a team-high six assists.

Tyler Hooker had 20 points for the Owls (1-26, 0-14), who now have lost 18 straight. C.J. Washington added 14 points.

The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Jacksonville defeated Kennesaw State 83-64 on Jan. 25. Jacksonville plays Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Thursday. Kennesaw State plays Liberty at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

