Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Belmont 71, Murray St. 64

February 6, 2020 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

MURRAY ST. (17-6)

Robinson 2-7 0-0 4, A.Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 3-10 3-5 10, Eaves 4-7 2-2 12, D.Smith 5-15 0-0 12, Gilmore 5-6 3-3 13, Williams 4-9 0-0 11, Holliday 0-2 0-0 0, Kamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 8-10 64.

BELMONT (17-7)

Scanlon 9-19 2-3 21, Muszynski 6-15 0-0 12, Benkert 1-3 0-0 2, Kunkel 6-11 6-6 20, Murphy 4-7 0-0 8, Sheppard 0-2 0-0 0, Pierson 2-3 0-0 5, Adelsperger 0-0 1-2 1, Hollander 1-3 0-0 2, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Listau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 9-11 71.

Halftime_Belmont 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 8-22 (Williams 3-5, Eaves 2-3, D.Smith 2-9, Brown 1-4, Holliday 0-1), Belmont 4-25 (Kunkel 2-5, Pierson 1-2, Scanlon 1-10, Benkert 0-1, Listau 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Hollander 0-2, Muszynski 0-2). Rebounds_Murray St. 40 (A.Smith 10), Belmont 33 (Scanlon 9). Assists_Murray St. 13 (D.Smith 5), Belmont 16 (Kunkel, Murphy 5). Total Fouls_Murray St. 14, Belmont 16. A_2,703 (5,085).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk