Belmont 71, Murray St. 64

MURRAY ST. (17-6)

Robinson 2-7 0-0 4, A.Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 3-10 3-5 10, Eaves 4-7 2-2 12, D.Smith 5-15 0-0 12, Gilmore 5-6 3-3 13, Williams 4-9 0-0 11, Holliday 0-2 0-0 0, Kamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 8-10 64.

BELMONT (17-7)

Scanlon 9-19 2-3 21, Muszynski 6-15 0-0 12, Benkert 1-3 0-0 2, Kunkel 6-11 6-6 20, Murphy 4-7 0-0 8, Sheppard 0-2 0-0 0, Pierson 2-3 0-0 5, Adelsperger 0-0 1-2 1, Hollander 1-3 0-0 2, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Listau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 9-11 71.

Halftime_Belmont 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 8-22 (Williams 3-5, Eaves 2-3, D.Smith 2-9, Brown 1-4, Holliday 0-1), Belmont 4-25 (Kunkel 2-5, Pierson 1-2, Scanlon 1-10, Benkert 0-1, Listau 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Hollander 0-2, Muszynski 0-2). Rebounds_Murray St. 40 (A.Smith 10), Belmont 33 (Scanlon 9). Assists_Murray St. 13 (D.Smith 5), Belmont 16 (Kunkel, Murphy 5). Total Fouls_Murray St. 14, Belmont 16. A_2,703 (5,085).

