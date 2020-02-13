Belmont 74, Tennessee St. 51

TENNESSEE ST. (15-11)

Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Washington 2-6 0-2 5, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Harris 1-5 2-2 4, Littlejohn 4-12 2-2 14, Freeman 5-12 0-1 11, Egbuta 2-7 1-6 5, Kone 0-0 0-0 0, Malone 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 5-13 42.

BELMONT (19-7)

Scanlon 3-6 0-0 8, Muszynski 8-18 5-9 21, Benkert 2-3 0-0 4, Kunkel 4-10 2-2 11, Murphy 5-7 0-2 12, Hollander 0-2 1-2 1, Listau 2-4 0-0 4, Sheppard 1-2 0-0 2, Pierson 1-1 0-0 3, Adelsperger 1-3 0-1 2, Hopkins 2-3 0-0 6, Bellinger 0-0 0-0 0, Suedekum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-16 74.

Halftime_Belmont 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 7-20 (Littlejohn 4-9, Brown 1-2, Washington 1-2, Freeman 1-3, Malone 0-1, Nelson Jr. 0-1, Harris 0-2), Belmont 8-21 (Hopkins 2-2, Murphy 2-4, Scanlon 2-4, Pierson 1-1, Kunkel 1-6, Benkert 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Hollander 0-2). Rebounds_Tennessee St. 36 (Harris, Freeman 7), Belmont 28 (Muszynski 7). Assists_Tennessee St. 11 (Littlejohn 5), Belmont 19 (Murphy 6). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 12, Belmont 12. A_3,240 (5,085).

