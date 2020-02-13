Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Belmont 74, Tennessee St. 51

February 13, 2020 11:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

TENNESSEE ST. (15-11)

Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Washington 2-6 0-2 5, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Harris 1-5 2-2 4, Littlejohn 4-12 2-2 14, Freeman 5-12 0-1 11, Egbuta 2-7 1-6 5, Kone 0-0 0-0 0, Malone 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 5-13 42.

BELMONT (19-7)

Scanlon 3-6 0-0 8, Muszynski 8-18 5-9 21, Benkert 2-3 0-0 4, Kunkel 4-10 2-2 11, Murphy 5-7 0-2 12, Hollander 0-2 1-2 1, Listau 2-4 0-0 4, Sheppard 1-2 0-0 2, Pierson 1-1 0-0 3, Adelsperger 1-3 0-1 2, Hopkins 2-3 0-0 6, Bellinger 0-0 0-0 0, Suedekum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-16 74.

Halftime_Belmont 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 7-20 (Littlejohn 4-9, Brown 1-2, Washington 1-2, Freeman 1-3, Malone 0-1, Nelson Jr. 0-1, Harris 0-2), Belmont 8-21 (Hopkins 2-2, Murphy 2-4, Scanlon 2-4, Pierson 1-1, Kunkel 1-6, Benkert 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Hollander 0-2). Rebounds_Tennessee St. 36 (Harris, Freeman 7), Belmont 28 (Muszynski 7). Assists_Tennessee St. 11 (Littlejohn 5), Belmont 19 (Murphy 6). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 12, Belmont 12. A_3,240 (5,085).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created