Belmont 78, Jacksonville St. 64

BELMONT (16-7)

Scanlon 8-14 0-0 19, G.Murphy 2-5 3-4 8, Kunkel 2-8 8-8 13, Muszynski 5-8 3-4 13, Hollander 5-8 0-0 12, Sheppard 4-5 0-0 10, Benkert 0-2 0-0 0, Pierson 1-2 0-0 3, Listau 0-2 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-2 0-1 0, Adelsperger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 14-17 78.

JACKSONVILLE ST. (9-14)

Cross 9-10 7-10 25, Henry 7-8 1-2 16, Hudson 3-6 6-8 13, Harden 1-9 0-0 3, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, St. Hilaire 1-5 0-0 3, Welsch 1-4 0-0 2, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Zeliznak 0-0 0-2 0, Roub 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 14-22 64.

Halftime_Belmont 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 10-29 (Scanlon 3-8, Sheppard 2-3, Hollander 2-5, G.Murphy 1-2, Pierson 1-2, Kunkel 1-6, Hopkins 0-1, Benkert 0-2), Jacksonville St. 4-13 (Henry 1-1, Hudson 1-2, Harden 1-3, St. Hilaire 1-5, Ware 0-1, Welsch 0-1). Rebounds_Belmont 24 (G.Murphy 5), Jacksonville St. 27 (Cross 6). Assists_Belmont 19 (G.Murphy 6), Jacksonville St. 11 (Cook 4). Total Fouls_Belmont 17, Jacksonville St. 16. A_1,298 (5,300).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.