Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Belmont 78, Jacksonville St. 64

February 1, 2020 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

BELMONT (16-7)

Scanlon 8-14 0-0 19, G.Murphy 2-5 3-4 8, Kunkel 2-8 8-8 13, Muszynski 5-8 3-4 13, Hollander 5-8 0-0 12, Sheppard 4-5 0-0 10, Benkert 0-2 0-0 0, Pierson 1-2 0-0 3, Listau 0-2 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-2 0-1 0, Adelsperger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 14-17 78.

JACKSONVILLE ST. (9-14)

Cross 9-10 7-10 25, Henry 7-8 1-2 16, Hudson 3-6 6-8 13, Harden 1-9 0-0 3, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, St. Hilaire 1-5 0-0 3, Welsch 1-4 0-0 2, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Zeliznak 0-0 0-2 0, Roub 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 14-22 64.

Halftime_Belmont 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 10-29 (Scanlon 3-8, Sheppard 2-3, Hollander 2-5, G.Murphy 1-2, Pierson 1-2, Kunkel 1-6, Hopkins 0-1, Benkert 0-2), Jacksonville St. 4-13 (Henry 1-1, Hudson 1-2, Harden 1-3, St. Hilaire 1-5, Ware 0-1, Welsch 0-1). Rebounds_Belmont 24 (G.Murphy 5), Jacksonville St. 27 (Cross 6). Assists_Belmont 19 (G.Murphy 6), Jacksonville St. 11 (Cook 4). Total Fouls_Belmont 17, Jacksonville St. 16. A_1,298 (5,300).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax