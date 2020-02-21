Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Belmont looks to extend streak vs EKU

February 21, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Belmont (21-7, 12-3) vs. Eastern Kentucky (14-14, 11-4)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Eastern Kentucky. Belmont has won by an average of 17 points in its last eight wins over the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky’s last win in the series came on Feb. 6, 2016, an 88-78 win.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Jomaru Brown is putting up 19.1 points and two steals to lead the way for the Colonels. Complementing Brown is Ty Taylor, who is producing 12.7 points per game. The Bruins are led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MUSZYNSKI: Muszynski has connected on 35.6 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-7 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 14-7 when it scores at least 70.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

TWO STREAKS: Belmont has won its last three road games, scoring 83.3 points and allowing 71.7 points during those contests. Eastern Kentucky has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.4 points while giving up 70.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins seventh among Division I teams. The Eastern Kentucky defense has allowed 76.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 285th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up