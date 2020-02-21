Belmont looks to extend streak vs EKU

Belmont (21-7, 12-3) vs. Eastern Kentucky (14-14, 11-4)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Eastern Kentucky. Belmont has won by an average of 17 points in its last eight wins over the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky’s last win in the series came on Feb. 6, 2016, an 88-78 win.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Jomaru Brown is putting up 19.1 points and two steals to lead the way for the Colonels. Complementing Brown is Ty Taylor, who is producing 12.7 points per game. The Bruins are led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MUSZYNSKI: Muszynski has connected on 35.6 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-7 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 14-7 when it scores at least 70.

TWO STREAKS: Belmont has won its last three road games, scoring 83.3 points and allowing 71.7 points during those contests. Eastern Kentucky has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.4 points while giving up 70.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins seventh among Division I teams. The Eastern Kentucky defense has allowed 76.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 285th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.