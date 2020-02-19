Belmont looks to extend streak vs Morehead St.

Belmont (20-7, 11-3) vs. Morehead State (12-15, 6-8)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Morehead State. Belmont has won by an average of 17 points in its last seven wins over the Eagles. Morehead State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 78-77 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.MIGHTY MUSZYNSKI: Nick Muszynski has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 62.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bruins have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Morehead State has 27 assists on 72 field goals (37.5 percent) across its past three contests while Belmont has assists on 56 of 87 field goals (64.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81.1 points per game, the seventh-highest figure in Division I. Morehead State has only averaged 69.4 points per game, which ranks 207th nationally.

