Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

February 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Belmont (23-7, 14-3) vs. Tennessee State (17-13, 9-8)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 10th straight conference win against Tennessee State. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25. Tennessee State is coming off a 65-55 win over Jacksonville State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Sophomores Nick Muszynski and Adam Kunkel have led the Bruins. Muszynski has averaged 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while Kunkel has recorded 16.9 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Wesley Harris and Carlos Marshall Jr.. Harris has averaged 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Marshall has put up 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Grayson Murphy has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Belmont field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee State is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 17-6 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK SCORING: Belmont has won its last four road games, scoring 83.3 points, while allowing 71.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 80.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 10th among Division I teams. The Tennessee State defense has allowed 71.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 212th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter