Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

Belmont (23-7, 14-3) vs. Tennessee State (17-13, 9-8)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 10th straight conference win against Tennessee State. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25. Tennessee State is coming off a 65-55 win over Jacksonville State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Sophomores Nick Muszynski and Adam Kunkel have led the Bruins. Muszynski has averaged 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while Kunkel has recorded 16.9 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Wesley Harris and Carlos Marshall Jr.. Harris has averaged 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Marshall has put up 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Grayson Murphy has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Belmont field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee State is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 17-6 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK SCORING: Belmont has won its last four road games, scoring 83.3 points, while allowing 71.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 80.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 10th among Division I teams. The Tennessee State defense has allowed 71.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 212th overall).

