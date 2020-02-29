Listen Live Sports

Belmont wins 10th straight, tops Tennessee State 72-65

February 29, 2020 11:23 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Scanlon had 20 points as Belmont extended its winning streak to 10 games, topping Tennessee State 72-65 on Saturday night.

Nick Muszynski had 19 points for Belmont (24-7, 15-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Michael Littlejohn had 18 points for the Tigers (17-14, 9-9). Wesley Harris added 16 points and seven rebounds. Carlos Marshall Jr. had 13 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Belmont defeated Tennessee State 74-51 on Feb. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

