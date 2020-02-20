Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Belmont wins 7th straight, tops Morehead State 80-67

February 20, 2020 10:22 pm
 
1 min read
      

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Grayson Murphy scored 16 points, hauled down 10 rebounds and had eight assists to carry Belmont to an 80-67 win over Morehead State on Thursday night, the Bruins’ seventh straight victory.

Adam Kunkel also scored 16 points for Belmont (21-7, 12-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski added 11 points, making 5 of 6 shots.

The Bruins hold the longest win streak in the Ohio Valley Conference, a streak that began after successive losses to Austin Peay and Murray State in January and includes payback wins against both earlier this month.

Tyzhaun Claude had 14 points for the Eagles (12-16, 6-9), who have now lost four games in a row. James Baker added 12 points. Djimon Henson had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Walker also scored 10.

Advertisement

The Bruins are among the leaders in a ferocious OVC, contesting for the conference title with Austin Peay, Murray State and Eastern Kentucky.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Belmont plays Eastern Kentucky in a huge game on the road on Saturday. Morehead State takes on Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up