Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Benning, Eze lift Fairfield over Marist in overtime 57-53

February 14, 2020 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Taj Benning and Vincent Eze combined to score all 12 of Fairfield’s overtime points to lead the Stags over Marist 57-53 on Friday night.

Benning hit 3-pointer for Fairfield’s first points in overtime and made two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a 56-53 lead. After Tyler Sagl missed a two-point jumper for Marist (6-16, 5-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) in the final seconds, Eze added a final free throw. Eze made consecutive baskets to give the Stags (10-14, 6-7) the lead for good with just under two minutes left.

Jesus Cruz scored in the paint with four seconds remaining in regulation to tie at 45-all. He finished with 12 points. Benning scored 15 points with eight rebounds and Eze had nine points and nine rebounds.

Sagl and Michael Cubbage scored 11 points each for the Red Foxes with Cubbage grabbing nine rebounds.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created