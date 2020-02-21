Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Flames 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored two more goals, and the Boston Bruins beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Friday night for their fifth consecutive win.

Bergeron has scored 21 times in 32 games since returning from a lower-body injury on Dec. 9, an injury that sidelined him for seven games. He is tied with Alex Ovechkin for the NHL’s second-most goals over that span, behind only Auston Matthews of Toronto with 25.

Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston (39-11-12), which opened a five-point lead on Tampa Bay atop the NHL’s overall standings. David Pastrnak had two assists.

The Bruins finish their four-game trip Saturday night in Vancouver.

Mikael Backlund had two goals and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary (31-25-6), which is fighting for a wild card in the Western Conference. The Flames head out on a five-game trip that begins Sunday in Detroit, before meeting the Bruins again on Tuesday.

