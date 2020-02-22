Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bethune-Cookman 69, SC State 65, OT

February 22, 2020 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

SC STATE (11-14)

Applewhite 6-9 5-6 17, Fields 6-9 1-4 13, Kinard 2-8 4-5 8, Neal 2-6 2-4 6, Simmons 1-8 0-0 2, Etienne 3-11 0-0 6, Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Riley 3-4 0-0 6, Hill 2-2 1-2 5, Bottenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 13-21 65.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (14-13)

Pope 4-8 6-8 14, Maitland 4-12 2-2 10, Redd 5-16 7-8 18, Bailey 6-11 6-10 18, Parks 1-14 4-4 7, King 0-3 0-0 0, French 0-0 0-0 0, Preaster 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-64 27-34 69.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 29-28. 3-Point Goals_SC State 0-11 (Simmons 0-2, Kinard 0-3, Etienne 0-6), Bethune-Cookman 2-16 (Parks 1-5, Redd 1-6, Bailey 0-1, Maitland 0-4). Fouled Out_Pope. Rebounds_SC State 34 (Fields 9), Bethune-Cookman 37 (Pope 15). Assists_SC State 8 (Neal 4), Bethune-Cookman 5 (Pope, Maitland, Redd, Bailey, King 1). Total Fouls_SC State 22, Bethune-Cookman 13. A_804 (3,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut