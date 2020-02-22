Bethune-Cookman 69, SC State 65, OT

SC STATE (11-14)

Applewhite 6-9 5-6 17, Fields 6-9 1-4 13, Kinard 2-8 4-5 8, Neal 2-6 2-4 6, Simmons 1-8 0-0 2, Etienne 3-11 0-0 6, Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Riley 3-4 0-0 6, Hill 2-2 1-2 5, Bottenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 13-21 65.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (14-13)

Pope 4-8 6-8 14, Maitland 4-12 2-2 10, Redd 5-16 7-8 18, Bailey 6-11 6-10 18, Parks 1-14 4-4 7, King 0-3 0-0 0, French 0-0 0-0 0, Preaster 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-64 27-34 69.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 29-28. 3-Point Goals_SC State 0-11 (Simmons 0-2, Kinard 0-3, Etienne 0-6), Bethune-Cookman 2-16 (Parks 1-5, Redd 1-6, Bailey 0-1, Maitland 0-4). Fouled Out_Pope. Rebounds_SC State 34 (Fields 9), Bethune-Cookman 37 (Pope 15). Assists_SC State 8 (Neal 4), Bethune-Cookman 5 (Pope, Maitland, Redd, Bailey, King 1). Total Fouls_SC State 22, Bethune-Cookman 13. A_804 (3,000).

