Bethune-Cookman 78, Norfolk St. 55

February 24, 2020 10:40 pm
 
NORFOLK ST. (13-15)

Kalogerias 0-1 0-0 0, Bishop 6-20 2-2 18, Bryant 0-10 0-0 0, Carter 6-21 5-5 17, Whitley 1-7 3-6 6, Hicks 1-7 3-4 6, Jenkins 1-4 2-3 4, Ricks 1-4 0-0 2, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-77 15-20 55.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (15-13)

Pope 3-5 5-6 11, Maitland 7-13 3-4 18, Redd 2-4 4-4 10, Bailey 6-12 7-7 21, Parks 2-8 1-2 5, French 2-3 2-2 7, King 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-1 2-4 4, Preaster 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 24-49 24-31 78.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 30-20. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 6-36 (Bishop 4-13, Hicks 1-5, Whitley 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Kalogerias 0-1, Ricks 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Carter 0-3, Bryant 0-5), Bethune-Cookman 6-17 (Bailey 2-4, Redd 2-4, French 1-2, Maitland 1-4, Preaster 0-1, Parks 0-2). Fouled Out_Kalogerias, Pope. Rebounds_Norfolk St. 35 (Carter 11), Bethune-Cookman 48 (Pope 12). Assists_Norfolk St. 9 (Carter 3), Bethune-Cookman 13 (Maitland 7). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 23, Bethune-Cookman 17. A_805 (3,000).

