Bethune-Cookman 87, Howard 68

HOWARD (2-24)

Cousins 2-4 1-2 5, Bristol 5-12 2-4 14, Garvey 2-6 0-0 5, P.Jones 2-3 4-4 8, Williams 9-19 1-2 20, Anosike 0-0 1-4 1, Bethea 1-3 3-5 6, Lee 1-1 2-2 5, Barber 0-1 0-0 0, G.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 1-1 0-0 2, Toure 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 24-51 14-25 68.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (12-12)

King 3-7 2-2 8, French 0-6 0-0 0, Redd 9-16 0-0 23, Bailey 7-11 8-10 24, Parks 5-10 0-0 11, Maitland 5-12 1-2 14, Preaster 0-4 0-0 0, Pope 1-1 3-6 5, Goodridge 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 31-68 14-21 87.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Howard 6-18 (Bristol 2-5, Lee 1-1, Bethea 1-2, Garvey 1-5, Williams 1-5), Bethune-Cookman 11-30 (Redd 5-9, Maitland 3-6, Bailey 2-3, Parks 1-5, Preaster 0-2, French 0-5). Rebounds_Howard 24 (Cousins, Williams 4), Bethune-Cookman 35 (Pope 8). Assists_Howard 16 (P.Jones 5), Bethune-Cookman 17 (Parks 5). Total Fouls_Howard 16, Bethune-Cookman 21. A_870 (3,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.