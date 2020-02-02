Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Penn St.
|9
|7
|2
|0
|29
|59
|54
|17
|9
|2
|Ohio St.
|9
|7
|2
|0
|29
|47
|46
|16
|9
|3
|Minnesota
|7
|5
|4
|3
|28
|47
|43
|12
|10
|4
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|1
|0
|28
|40
|31
|13
|12
|1
|Notre Dame
|7
|7
|4
|3
|28
|47
|48
|12
|11
|5
|Michigan
|6
|8
|2
|1
|21
|38
|35
|11
|12
|3
|Wisconsin
|5
|12
|1
|1
|17
|44
|65
|10
|15
|1
|Friday’s Games
Notre Dame 3, Penn St. 3
Michigan 3, Ohio St. 2
Minnesota 6, Wisconsin 2
Notre Dame 4, Penn St. 2
Ohio St. 4, Michigan 1
Minnesota 4, Wisconsin 2
Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
