Big Ten Glance

February 5, 2020 3:04 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 9 7 2 0 29 59 54 17 9 2
Ohio St. 9 7 2 0 29 47 46 16 9 3
Minnesota 7 5 4 3 28 47 43 12 10 4
Michigan St. 9 6 1 0 28 40 31 13 12 1
Notre Dame 7 7 4 3 28 47 48 12 11 5
Michigan 6 8 2 1 21 38 35 11 12 3
Wisconsin 5 12 1 1 17 44 65 10 15 1
Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

