Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Penn St.
|10
|7
|3
|0
|33
|67
|59
|18
|9
|3
|Ohio St.
|9
|8
|3
|1
|31
|52
|54
|16
|10
|4
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|4
|3
|31
|53
|48
|13
|11
|4
|Michigan St.
|10
|7
|1
|0
|31
|45
|37
|14
|13
|1
|Notre Dame
|7
|7
|4
|3
|28
|47
|48
|12
|11
|5
|Michigan
|8
|8
|2
|1
|27
|51
|42
|13
|12
|3
|Wisconsin
|5
|14
|1
|1
|17
|51
|78
|10
|17
|1
|Friday’s Games
Michigan 8, Wisconsin 4
Ohio St. 2, Penn St. 2, OSU wins shootout
Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 1
Penn St. 6, Ohio St. 3
Michigan St. 4, Minnesota 2
Michigan 5, Wisconsin 3
Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
