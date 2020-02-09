Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

February 9, 2020 11:22 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 10 7 3 0 33 67 59 18 9 3
Ohio St. 9 8 3 1 31 52 54 16 10 4
Minnesota 8 6 4 3 31 53 48 13 11 4
Michigan St. 10 7 1 0 31 45 37 14 13 1
Notre Dame 7 7 4 3 28 47 48 12 11 5
Michigan 8 8 2 1 27 51 42 13 12 3
Wisconsin 5 14 1 1 17 51 78 10 17 1
Friday’s Games

Michigan 8, Wisconsin 4

Ohio St. 2, Penn St. 2, OSU wins shootout

Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 1

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 6, Ohio St. 3

Michigan St. 4, Minnesota 2

Michigan 5, Wisconsin 3

Friday, Feb. 14

Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

