Big Ten Glance

February 18, 2020 12:08 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 11 8 3 0 36 73 65 19 10 3
Minnesota 9 6 5 4 36 58 52 14 11 5
Michigan 10 8 2 1 33 60 44 15 12 3
Ohio St. 9 8 3 1 31 52 54 16 10 4
Michigan St. 10 9 1 0 32 50 42 14 15 1
Notre Dame 7 8 5 3 29 51 53 12 12 6
Wisconsin 6 15 1 1 20 57 84 11 18 1
Monday’s Game

Michigan 4, Michigan St. 1

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Michigan at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

