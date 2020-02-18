Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Penn St.
|11
|8
|3
|0
|36
|73
|65
|19
|10
|3
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|5
|4
|36
|58
|52
|14
|11
|5
|Michigan
|10
|8
|2
|1
|33
|60
|44
|15
|12
|3
|Ohio St.
|9
|8
|3
|1
|31
|52
|54
|16
|10
|4
|Michigan St.
|10
|9
|1
|0
|32
|50
|42
|14
|15
|1
|Notre Dame
|7
|8
|5
|3
|29
|51
|53
|12
|12
|6
|Wisconsin
|6
|15
|1
|1
|20
|57
|84
|11
|18
|1
|Monday’s Game
Michigan 4, Michigan St. 1
Notre Dame at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.