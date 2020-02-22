Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Penn St.
|11
|8
|4
|1
|38
|76
|68
|19
|10
|4
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|6
|4
|37
|61
|55
|14
|11
|6
|Ohio St.
|10
|8
|3
|1
|34
|53
|54
|17
|10
|4
|Michigan
|10
|9
|2
|1
|33
|61
|46
|15
|13
|3
|Notre Dame
|8
|8
|5
|3
|32
|53
|54
|13
|12
|6
|Michigan St.
|10
|10
|1
|0
|31
|47
|47
|14
|16
|1
|Wisconsin
|6
|15
|1
|1
|20
|57
|84
|12
|18
|1
|Friday’s Games
Notre Dame 2, Michigan 1
Ohio St. 1, Michigan St. 0
Wisconsin 7, Arizona St. 6
Minnesota 3, Penn St. 3, OT (tie)
Notre Dame at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
End Regular Season
