Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Big Ten Glance

February 22, 2020 12:52 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 11 8 4 1 38 76 68 19 10 4
Minnesota 9 6 6 4 37 61 55 14 11 6
Ohio St. 10 8 3 1 34 53 54 17 10 4
Michigan 10 9 2 1 33 61 46 15 13 3
Notre Dame 8 8 5 3 32 53 54 13 12 6
Michigan St. 10 10 1 0 31 47 47 14 16 1
Wisconsin 6 15 1 1 20 57 84 12 18 1
Friday’s Games

Notre Dame 2, Michigan 1

Ohio St. 1, Michigan St. 0

Wisconsin 7, Arizona St. 6

Minnesota 3, Penn St. 3, OT (tie)

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Michigan, 4 p.m.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Michigan at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War