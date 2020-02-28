Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Penn St.
|12
|8
|4
|1
|41
|79
|70
|20
|10
|4
|Minnesota
|9
|7
|7
|4
|38
|65
|60
|14
|12
|7
|Ohio St.
|11
|9
|3
|1
|37
|59
|59
|18
|11
|4
|Michigan
|10
|10
|3
|2
|35
|63
|51
|15
|14
|4
|Notre Dame
|9
|9
|5
|3
|35
|57
|57
|14
|13
|6
|Michigan St.
|11
|11
|1
|0
|34
|52
|52
|15
|17
|1
|Wisconsin
|7
|15
|1
|1
|23
|60
|86
|14
|18
|1
|Friday’s Games
Michigan 2, Minnesota 2, OT (tie), Michigan wins SO 1-0
Michigan St. 3, Notre Dame 1
Wisconsin 3, Ohio St. 2
Michigan at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
End Regular Season
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.