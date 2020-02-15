Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bile with 27, Northwestern St. weathers McNeese rally 84-79

February 15, 2020 7:08 pm
 
1 min read
      

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Chudier Bile scored a season-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Northwestern State held off McNeese 84-79 on Saturday.

Jairus Robinson scored 15, making 5 of 6 3-pointers for Northwestern State (12-12, 9-6 Southland Conference), and Larry Owens contributed 11 points in 19 minutes, adding two blocks and a steal.

Myles Hutchinson scored 11 of his career-high 23 points in the final 1:29 as the Cowboys (12-13, 7-7) finished with a flurry — making six of their final seven shots, including all five from distance.

Trailing by 13 with two minutes to go, Hutchinson drained a 3 that pulled McNeese to 80-76 and Dru Kuxhousen also hit from distance, cutting the gap to 82-79 with eight seconds left.

Advertisement

Trenton Massner made two free throws for the Demons and McNeese missed twice from beyond the arc as time expired.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kuxhausen finished with 18 points for McNeese, including four 3-pointers, Shamarkus Kennedy scored 16 and Roydell Brown 15 for the Cowboys.

The Demons evened the season series against the Cowboys with the win. McNeese State defeated Northwestern State 85-76 on Jan. 11.

Northwestern State matches up against Nicholls State at home on Wednesday. McNeese State takes on Incarnate Word on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States