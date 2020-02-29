Listen Live Sports

Bishop scores 26 to lead Norfolk St. past Howard 89-59

February 29, 2020 9:38 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Bishop had a season-high 26 points as Norfolk State won its eighth consecutive home game, routing Howard 89-59 on Saturday night.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Norfolk State (14-15, 10-4 Mid-Eastern Conference). Devante Carter added 10 points and six assists. Spirit Ricks had seven rebounds.

Nate Garvey had 16 points for the Bison (2-27, 0-14), whose losing streak reached 17 games. Wayne Bristol Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds.

Charles Williams, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest led the Bison, was held to only 7 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Bison for the season. Norfolk State defeated Howard 71-63 on Jan. 11. Norfolk State plays Delaware State on the road on Monday. Howard plays Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Monday.

