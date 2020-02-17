Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bishop’s 24 points power Norfolk St past Coppin St, 80-60

February 17, 2020 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Bishop tied his season high with 24 points as Norfolk State won its seventh consecutive home game, routing Coppin State 80-60 on Monday night.

Tyrese Jenkins had 15 points for Norfolk State (13-13, 9-2 Mid-Eastern Conference). Steven Whitley added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Joe Bryant Jr. had 10 points. Devante Carter had 7 points and 11 rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 15 points for the Eagles (8-20, 4-9). Andrew Robinson added 14 points. Dejuan Clayton had 13 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Norfolk State defeated Coppin State 82-59 on Jan. 6. Norfolk State takes on Florida A&M on the road on Saturday. Coppin State plays Delaware State at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps