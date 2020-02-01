Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

February 1, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
William & Mary 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
Coll. of Charleston 8 3 .727 14 9 .609
Towson 7 4 .636 13 10 .565
Delaware 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Drexel 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
Northeastern 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
Elon 3 8 .273 7 17 .292
James Madison 2 9 .182 9 13 .409
UNC-Wilmington 2 9 .182 7 17 .292

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 80, Drexel 72

Coll. of Charleston 79, Towson 70

Elon 74, Northeastern 69

James Madison 83, UNC-Wilmington 66

Hofstra 83, William & Mary 60

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 8 2 .800 17 5 .773
North Texas 8 2 .800 14 9 .609
W. Kentucky 7 3 .700 14 8 .636
FIU 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
FAU 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
Charlotte 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
UAB 5 5 .500 14 9 .609
Old Dominion 5 5 .500 9 14 .391
UTEP 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Marshall 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
UTSA 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Southern Miss. 3 7 .300 7 16 .304
Rice 2 8 .200 10 13 .435
Middle Tennessee 2 8 .200 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

FIU 81, W. Kentucky 76

Rice 84, North Texas 75

Southern Miss. 74, Charlotte 68, OT

FAU 91, Marshall 73

Middle Tennessee 83, UTSA 80

Louisiana Tech 76, Old Dominion 73

UAB 69, UTEP 55

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 9 1 .900 19 4 .826
N. Kentucky 7 3 .700 15 7 .682
Youngstown St. 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Ill.-Chicago 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 10 12 .455
Green Bay 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Cleveland St. 5 6 .455 9 15 .375
Detroit 4 6 .400 6 17 .261
Oakland 3 7 .300 8 15 .348
IUPUI 2 9 .182 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago 64, Cleveland St. 62

Youngstown St. 91, IUPUI 76

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 4 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Princeton 4 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Harvard 2 2 .500 13 6 .684
Penn 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
Brown 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Columbia 1 3 .250 6 14 .300
Cornell 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
Dartmouth 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown 72, Columbia 66

Penn 54, Dartmouth 46

Princeton 70, Harvard 69

Yale 86, Cornell 71

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 6 3 .667 12 8 .600
Quinnipiac 6 3 .667 11 8 .579
Rider 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Siena 6 4 .600 10 9 .526
St. Peter’s 6 4 .600 9 10 .474
Manhattan 4 5 .444 8 10 .444
Fairfield 4 5 .444 8 12 .400
Niagara 4 5 .444 6 14 .300
Marist 4 6 .400 5 14 .263
Iona 3 6 .333 5 11 .313
Canisius 3 7 .300 8 13 .381

___

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Manhattan, Noon

Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Marist at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter’s, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
Cent. Michigan 5 2 .714 12 8 .600
Akron 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Kent St. 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
N. Illinois 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
Ball St. 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Buffalo 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Toledo 3 6 .333 11 11 .500
Miami (Ohio) 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
W. Michigan 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Ohio 2 7 .222 10 12 .455
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 11 10 .524

___

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. 65, Ohio 54

E. Michigan 61, Toledo 57

Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 78

N. Illinois 70, Miami (Ohio) 55

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 7 1 .875 11 12 .478
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 10 12 .455
NC Central 5 2 .714 9 12 .429
Morgan St. 6 3 .667 12 12 .500
Florida A&M 5 4 .556 7 13 .350
Bethune-Cookman 4 4 .500 10 12 .455
SC State 4 4 .500 9 11 .450
Delaware St. 2 4 .333 3 17 .150
Coppin St. 2 6 .250 6 17 .261
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 5 .167 2 19 .095
Howard 0 8 .000 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 77, Coppin St. 68

Florida A&M 73, Bethune-Cookman 67

Morgan St. 89, Howard 83

NC A&T 74, Norfolk St. 68

NC Central 73, SC State 56

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 8 2 .800 19 3 .864
Loyola of Chicago 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
S. Illinois 7 3 .700 13 10 .565
Bradley 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Indiana St. 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
Drake 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
Valparaiso 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
Missouri St. 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Illinois St. 2 8 .200 7 15 .318
Evansville 0 10 .000 9 14 .391

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 80, Evansville 68

Indiana St. 78, Missouri St. 68

S. Illinois 79, Drake 72

Loyola of Chicago 62, Bradley 51

Valparaiso 80, Illinois St. 70

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 12 0 1.000 23 0 1.000
Colorado St. 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Boise St. 7 4 .636 15 8 .652
UNLV 6 4 .600 11 12 .478
Utah St. 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
Nevada 6 5 .545 13 10 .565
New Mexico 5 6 .455 16 8 .667
Fresno St. 4 7 .364 8 14 .364
Air Force 3 7 .300 9 13 .409
San Jose St. 3 8 .273 7 16 .304
Wyoming 1 10 .091 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 95, UNLV 77

Fresno St. 82, New Mexico 77

Wyoming 71, San Jose St. 66

Boise St. 73, Nevada 64

San Diego St. 80, Utah St. 68

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 8 2 .800 12 11 .522
Sacred Heart 7 3 .700 14 9 .609
St. Francis (Pa.) 7 4 .636 14 8 .636
Mount St. Mary’s 5 4 .556 9 13 .409
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 6 .400 10 12 .455
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 6 .400 6 15 .286
Bryant 2 7 .222 10 12 .455
Wagner 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
CCSU 1 10 .091 2 22 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 84, Bryant 64

Robert Morris 64, CCSU 57

Fairleigh Dickinson 85, Mount St. Mary’s 75

Sacred Heart 83, St. Francis Brooklyn 76

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 10 0 1.000 17 5 .773
Austin Peay 10 0 1.000 16 7 .696
E. Kentucky 8 2 .800 11 12 .478
Belmont 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Tennessee St. 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
Morehead St. 5 5 .500 11 12 .478
E. Illinois 4 6 .400 11 11 .500
Jacksonville St. 4 6 .400 9 14 .391
UT Martin 2 8 .200 6 15 .286
SIU-Edwardsville 2 8 .200 5 18 .217
Tennessee Tech 2 8 .200 5 18 .217
SE Missouri 0 10 .000 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 85, UT Martin 77

E. Kentucky 70, SE Missouri 57

Austin Peay 68, E. Illinois 64

Belmont 78, Jacksonville St. 64

Murray St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 55

Tennessee St. 72, Tennessee Tech 67, OT

