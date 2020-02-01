All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Colorado
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Southern Cal
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Stanford
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Arizona
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Arizona St.
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|UCLA
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|California
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Washington St.
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Utah
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Oregon St.
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|9
|.591
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
___
Saturday’s Games
California 69, Oregon St. 67
Stanford 70, Oregon 60
Arizona 66, Washington St. 49
Colorado 78, Southern Cal 57
Arizona St. 87, Washington 83
Sunday’s Games
Utah at UCLA, 3 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Boston U.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|Lafayette
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Navy
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|Army
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|American U.
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|11
|.476
|Bucknell
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
|Lehigh
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|17
|.227
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|20
|.130
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. 77, Bucknell 57
Colgate 73, Holy Cross 64
Lafayette 82, American U. 70
Loyola (Md.) 79, Navy 73
Army 80, Lehigh 79
Monday’s Games
Lafayette at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Auburn
|6
|2
|.750
|19
|2
|.905
|Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Mississippi St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Arkansas
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Alabama
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|Missouri
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Mississippi
|1
|7
|.125
|10
|11
|.476
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|.000
|8
|13
|.381
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU 73, Mississippi 63
Georgia 63, Texas A&M 48
Mississippi St. 86, Tennessee 73
South Carolina 76, Missouri 54
Arkansas 82, Alabama 78
Auburn 75, Kentucky 66
Florida 61, Vanderbilt 55
Tuesday’s Games
Tennessee at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Furman
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Wofford
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|W. Carolina
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Mercer
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|11
|.522
|Chattanooga
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Samford
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|16
|.333
|VMI
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
|The Citadel
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 64, Chattanooga 61
ETSU 82, UNC-Greensboro 65
Mercer 76, The Citadel 71
Wofford 80, Samford 56
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|3
|.864
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Nicholls
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|Abilene Christian
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|9
|.571
|McNeese St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|Cent. Arkansas
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|15
|.318
|Lamar
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|12
|.400
|Texas A&M-CC
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|SE Louisiana
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|New Orleans
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
|Incarnate Word
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|16
|.238
|Houston Baptist
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|17
|.105
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas 79, Northwestern St. 71
Lamar 96, McNeese St. 91
New Orleans 84, SE Louisiana 73
Stephen F. Austin 81, Sam Houston St. 76
Abilene Christian 72, Incarnate Word 58
Houston Baptist 82, Texas A&M-CC 77
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|11
|.476
|Prairie View
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|11
|.476
|Alcorn St.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|Southern U.
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|13
|.409
|Grambling St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Jackson St.
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Alabama St.
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|17
|.190
|Alabama A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|17
|.150
|MVSU
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|19
|.050
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 85, MVSU 65
Alabama St. 52, Prairie View 49
Southern U. 93, Alcorn St. 82
Texas Southern 82, Alabama A&M 73
Grambling St. 49, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
Monday’s Games
Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|7
|.696
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|South Dakota
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Oral Roberts
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|North Dakota
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|13
|.435
|Fort Wayne
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|W. Illinois
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|Denver
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|19
|.208
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 71, Fort Wayne 60
Oral Roberts 86, Denver 77
S. Dakota St. 71, W. Illinois 61
Sunday’s Games
South Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Peru State at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|7
|.708
|Georgia St.
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Texas State
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Georgia Southern
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Arkansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|South Alabama
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|11
|.542
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|Troy
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
Troy 84, Georgia St. 78
Texas-Arlington 68, Louisiana-Monroe 54
UALR 93, Appalachian St. 86
South Alabama 79, Georgia Southern 69
Coastal Carolina 83, Arkansas St. 77
Texas State 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 66
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|9
|0
|1.000
|23
|1
|.958
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|BYU
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Santa Clara
|5
|4
|.556
|18
|6
|.750
|Pacific
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|8
|.680
|San Francisco
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|8
|.667
|Pepperdine
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|11
|.522
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|15
|.348
|Portland
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
|San Diego
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|16
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Gonzaga 83, San Francisco 79
Pepperdine 68, Loyola Marymount 67, OT
Santa Clara 85, Portland 61
BYU 81, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 79
Pacific 66, San Diego 58
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|6
|.739
|California Baptist
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|UMKC
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Grand Canyon
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Utah Valley
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Rio Grande
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Saturday’s Games
UMKC 69, Chicago St. 51
California Baptist 72, Seattle 65
Rio Grande 70, CS Bakersfield 59
New Mexico St. 72, Grand Canyon 52
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.