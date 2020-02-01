Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 7 1 .875 17 6 .739
Stony Brook 6 2 .750 15 8 .652
Hartford 6 2 .750 13 10 .565
Albany (NY) 5 3 .625 12 11 .522
New Hampshire 3 5 .375 10 11 .476
Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
UMBC 2 6 .250 9 14 .391
Binghamton 2 6 .250 8 13 .381
Maine 2 6 .250 6 16 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 55, Maine 49

Mass.-Lowell 77, New Hampshire 75

Vermont 86, Albany (NY) 75

Stony Brook 74, UMBC 63

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tulsa 7 1 .875 15 6 .714
Houston 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Cincinnati 7 2 .778 14 7 .667
SMU 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Wichita St. 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Memphis 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Temple 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
South Florida 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
East Carolina 3 6 .333 9 13 .409
UConn 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
UCF 2 7 .222 11 10 .524
Tulane 2 7 .222 10 11 .476

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 70, UConn 63

South Florida 64, UCF 48

Cincinnati 64, Houston 62

Temple 76, East Carolina 64

Tulsa 54, Wichita St. 51

SMU 82, Tulane 67

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 9 0 1.000 20 2 .909
Rhode Island 8 1 .889 16 5 .762
Saint Louis 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Richmond 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
VCU 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
St. Bonaventure 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
Duquesne 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Davidson 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
George Washington 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
UMass 3 6 .333 9 13 .409
George Mason 2 7 .222 13 9 .591
La Salle 1 7 .125 10 10 .500
Fordham 1 8 .111 7 14 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 74, George Mason 65

Dayton 70, Fordham 56

Richmond 76, George Washington 54

Saint Louis 78, Saint Joseph’s 73

Davidson 85, UMass 50

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UMass at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 10 1 .909 19 3 .864
Duke 8 2 .800 18 3 .857
Florida St. 8 2 .800 18 3 .857
Virginia 6 4 .600 14 6 .700
Syracuse 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
NC State 5 6 .455 14 8 .636
Virginia Tech 5 6 .455 14 8 .636
Clemson 5 6 .455 11 10 .524
Boston College 5 6 .455 11 11 .500
Notre Dame 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
Pittsburgh 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
Georgia Tech 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
Miami 3 7 .300 11 9 .550
North Carolina 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
Wake Forest 3 8 .273 10 11 .476

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 80, Georgia Tech 72

Louisville 77, NC State 57

Florida St. 74, Virginia Tech 63

Boston College 71, North Carolina 70

Duke 97, Syracuse 88

Wake Forest 56, Clemson 44

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon

Monday’s Games

North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 7 2 .778 21 3 .875
North Florida 7 2 .778 14 10 .583
Stetson 6 3 .667 12 12 .500
North Alabama 5 4 .556 10 12 .455
NJIT 4 4 .500 7 14 .333
Jacksonville 4 5 .444 11 13 .458
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 7 17 .292
Lipscomb 3 6 .333 8 14 .364
Kennesaw St. 0 9 .000 1 21 .045

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson 55, Lipscomb 53

North Florida 86, Kennesaw St. 45

Jacksonville 85, North Alabama 83

Liberty 61, Florida Gulf Coast 46

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 8 0 1.000 19 1 .950
Kansas 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
West Virginia 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Oklahoma 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
Texas 4 4 .500 14 7 .667
TCU 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
Texas Tech 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
Iowa St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Kansas St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Oklahoma St. 0 8 .000 10 11 .476

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 72, Iowa St. 68

West Virginia 66, Kansas St. 57

Oklahoma 82, Oklahoma St. 69

Baylor 68, TCU 52

Kansas 78, Texas Tech 75

Monday’s Games

Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 8 1 .889 16 5 .762
Villanova 7 2 .778 17 4 .810
Creighton 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Marquette 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Butler 5 4 .556 17 5 .773
Providence 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Xavier 3 6 .333 14 8 .636
Georgetown 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
St. John’s 2 7 .222 13 9 .591
DePaul 1 8 .111 13 9 .591

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier 74, Seton Hall 62

Creighton 76, Villanova 61

Providence 65, Butler 61

Marquette 76, DePaul 72

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 7 2 .778 14 6 .700
Montana 8 3 .727 12 10 .545
N. Colorado 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
N. Arizona 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
S. Utah 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
Montana St. 5 5 .500 11 10 .524
Portland St. 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
Sacramento St. 4 6 .400 11 8 .579
Weber St. 4 7 .364 8 14 .364
Idaho St. 3 8 .273 6 14 .300
Idaho 1 8 .111 5 15 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 77, Idaho 72

Montana 78, Montana St. 64

N. Colorado 70, Weber St. 52

S. Utah 80, Idaho St. 75

E. Washington 59, Sacramento St. 54

Monday’s Games

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 10 0 1.000 16 7 .696
Radford 8 2 .800 13 9 .591
Hampton 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
Charleston Southern 5 5 .500 11 11 .500
SC-Upstate 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Presbyterian 5 5 .500 8 15 .348
Gardner-Webb 4 5 .444 8 13 .381
High Point 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
UNC-Asheville 3 7 .300 9 12 .429
Longwood 3 7 .300 8 15 .348
Campbell 2 8 .200 11 11 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 104, UNC-Asheville 71

Hampton 87, Presbyterian 81, OT

Radford 77, Charleston Southern 74, OT

Longwood 84, Gardner-Webb 81, OT

SC-Upstate 91, Campbell 74

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
Michigan St. 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Maryland 7 3 .700 17 4 .810
Rutgers 7 4 .636 16 6 .727
Penn St. 6 4 .600 16 5 .762
Iowa 6 4 .600 15 6 .714
Wisconsin 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
Indiana 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Purdue 5 6 .455 12 10 .545
Minnesota 5 6 .455 11 10 .524
Ohio St. 4 6 .400 14 7 .667
Michigan 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
Nebraska 2 9 .182 7 15 .318
Northwestern 1 10 .091 6 15 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 68, Indiana 59

Wisconsin 64, Michigan St. 63

Michigan 69, Rutgers 63

Penn St. 76, Nebraska 64

Purdue 61, Northwestern 58

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rutgers at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 6 1 .857 14 9 .609
Hawaii 4 1 .800 13 6 .684
UC Riverside 4 3 .571 14 9 .609
CS Northridge 4 3 .571 9 14 .391
UC Santa Barbara 3 4 .429 14 8 .636
UC Davis 3 4 .429 9 14 .391
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 5 .375 8 15 .348
Long Beach St. 2 5 .286 7 16 .304
Cal Poly 2 5 .286 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 87, Long Beach St. 62

UC Davis 66, Cal Poly 51

UC Irvine 91, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 75

