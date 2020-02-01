All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|6
|.739
|Stony Brook
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|8
|.652
|Hartford
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|10
|.565
|Albany (NY)
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|11
|.522
|New Hampshire
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|UMBC
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|14
|.391
|Binghamton
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|16
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
Hartford 55, Maine 49
Mass.-Lowell 77, New Hampshire 75
Vermont 86, Albany (NY) 75
Stony Brook 74, UMBC 63
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tulsa
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Houston
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Cincinnati
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|SMU
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Wichita St.
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Temple
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|South Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|East Carolina
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|UConn
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|10
|.524
|UCF
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|Tulane
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|11
|.476
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 70, UConn 63
South Florida 64, UCF 48
Cincinnati 64, Houston 62
Temple 76, East Carolina 64
Tulsa 54, Wichita St. 51
SMU 82, Tulane 67
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Rhode Island
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|5
|.762
|Saint Louis
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Richmond
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|VCU
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Duquesne
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Davidson
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|George Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|UMass
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|George Mason
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|La Salle
|1
|7
|.125
|10
|10
|.500
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|14
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Bonaventure 74, George Mason 65
Dayton 70, Fordham 56
Richmond 76, George Washington 54
Saint Louis 78, Saint Joseph’s 73
Davidson 85, UMass 50
Sunday’s Games
La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
UMass at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|3
|.864
|Duke
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|3
|.857
|Florida St.
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|3
|.857
|Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|6
|.700
|Syracuse
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|NC State
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|8
|.636
|Virginia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|8
|.636
|Clemson
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Boston College
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Notre Dame
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Pittsburgh
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Georgia Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Miami
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|9
|.550
|North Carolina
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|11
|.476
|Wake Forest
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|11
|.476
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 80, Georgia Tech 72
Louisville 77, NC State 57
Florida St. 74, Virginia Tech 63
Boston College 71, North Carolina 70
Duke 97, Syracuse 88
Wake Forest 56, Clemson 44
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon
Monday’s Games
North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|7
|2
|.778
|21
|3
|.875
|North Florida
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|10
|.583
|Stetson
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|North Alabama
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|NJIT
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|13
|.458
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|17
|.292
|Lipscomb
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|21
|.045
___
Saturday’s Games
Stetson 55, Lipscomb 53
North Florida 86, Kennesaw St. 45
Jacksonville 85, North Alabama 83
Liberty 61, Florida Gulf Coast 46
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Oklahoma
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|TCU
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Texas Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Iowa St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|Kansas St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|8
|.000
|10
|11
|.476
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 72, Iowa St. 68
West Virginia 66, Kansas St. 57
Oklahoma 82, Oklahoma St. 69
Baylor 68, TCU 52
Kansas 78, Texas Tech 75
Monday’s Games
Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|5
|.762
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|4
|.810
|Creighton
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Marquette
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Butler
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|Providence
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Xavier
|3
|6
|.333
|14
|8
|.636
|Georgetown
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|St. John’s
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|DePaul
|1
|8
|.111
|13
|9
|.591
___
Saturday’s Games
Xavier 74, Seton Hall 62
Creighton 76, Villanova 61
Providence 65, Butler 61
Marquette 76, DePaul 72
Sunday’s Games
Georgetown at St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Montana
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|10
|.545
|N. Colorado
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|N. Arizona
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|S. Utah
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Montana St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Portland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Sacramento St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|Weber St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Idaho St.
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|14
|.300
|Idaho
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|15
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona 77, Idaho 72
Montana 78, Montana St. 64
N. Colorado 70, Weber St. 52
S. Utah 80, Idaho St. 75
E. Washington 59, Sacramento St. 54
Monday’s Games
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|.696
|Radford
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|9
|.591
|Hampton
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Charleston Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Presbyterian
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|13
|.381
|High Point
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|Longwood
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|Campbell
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop 104, UNC-Asheville 71
Hampton 87, Presbyterian 81, OT
Radford 77, Charleston Southern 74, OT
Longwood 84, Gardner-Webb 81, OT
SC-Upstate 91, Campbell 74
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan St.
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Maryland
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|4
|.810
|Rutgers
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|Penn St.
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|5
|.762
|Iowa
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Wisconsin
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Purdue
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Ohio St.
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|7
|.667
|Michigan
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Nebraska
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|15
|.318
|Northwestern
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|15
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 68, Indiana 59
Wisconsin 64, Michigan St. 63
Michigan 69, Rutgers 63
Penn St. 76, Nebraska 64
Purdue 61, Northwestern 58
Sunday’s Games
Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Rutgers at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|9
|.609
|Hawaii
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|6
|.684
|UC Riverside
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|9
|.609
|CS Northridge
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|14
|.391
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Davis
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|14
|.391
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|15
|.348
|Long Beach St.
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|16
|.304
|Cal Poly
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|16
|.238
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Santa Barbara 87, Long Beach St. 62
UC Davis 66, Cal Poly 51
UC Irvine 91, Cal St.-Fullerton 61
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 75
