February 2, 2020
 
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Colorado 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Stanford 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Arizona 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Arizona St. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
UCLA 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
California 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Utah 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591
Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522

___

Saturday’s Games

California 69, Oregon St. 67

Stanford 70, Oregon 60

Arizona 66, Washington St. 49

Colorado 78, Southern Cal 57

Arizona St. 87, Washington 83

Sunday’s Games

Utah at UCLA, 3 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Boston U. 7 3 .700 13 10 .565
Lafayette 6 4 .600 14 7 .667
Navy 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
Army 6 4 .600 11 10 .524
American U. 6 4 .600 10 11 .476
Bucknell 5 5 .500 9 14 .391
Loyola (Md.) 2 8 .200 10 13 .435
Lehigh 2 8 .200 5 17 .227
Holy Cross 2 8 .200 3 20 .130

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 77, Bucknell 57

Colgate 73, Holy Cross 64

Lafayette 82, American U. 70

Loyola (Md.) 79, Navy 73

Army 80, Lehigh 79

Monday’s Games

Lafayette at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Auburn 6 2 .750 19 2 .905
Kentucky 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Mississippi St. 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Florida 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
South Carolina 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Arkansas 4 4 .500 16 5 .762
Alabama 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Tennessee 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
Texas A&M 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Georgia 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Missouri 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Mississippi 1 7 .125 10 11 .476
Vanderbilt 0 8 .000 8 13 .381

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU 73, Mississippi 63

Georgia 63, Texas A&M 48

Mississippi St. 86, Tennessee 73

South Carolina 76, Missouri 54

Arkansas 82, Alabama 78

Auburn 75, Kentucky 66

Florida 61, Vanderbilt 55

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 8 2 .800 19 4 .826
Furman 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
UNC-Greensboro 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
Wofford 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
W. Carolina 6 4 .600 14 7 .667
Mercer 6 4 .600 12 11 .522
Chattanooga 5 5 .500 14 9 .609
Samford 2 8 .200 8 16 .333
VMI 1 9 .100 6 17 .261
The Citadel 0 10 .000 6 15 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 64, Chattanooga 61

ETSU 82, UNC-Greensboro 65

Mercer 76, The Citadel 71

Wofford 80, Samford 56

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 10 1 .909 19 3 .864
Sam Houston St. 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Nicholls 8 3 .727 14 8 .636
Abilene Christian 7 3 .700 12 9 .571
McNeese St. 7 4 .636 12 10 .545
Cent. Arkansas 6 5 .545 7 15 .318
Lamar 5 6 .455 11 11 .500
Northwestern St. 5 6 .455 8 12 .400
Texas A&M-CC 5 7 .417 9 14 .391
SE Louisiana 3 8 .273 6 16 .273
New Orleans 3 9 .250 7 15 .318
Incarnate Word 2 8 .200 5 16 .238
Houston Baptist 2 8 .200 2 17 .105

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 79, Northwestern St. 71

Lamar 96, McNeese St. 91

New Orleans 84, SE Louisiana 73

Stephen F. Austin 81, Sam Houston St. 76

Abilene Christian 72, Incarnate Word 58

Houston Baptist 82, Texas A&M-CC 77

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Southern 7 1 .875 10 11 .476
Prairie View 6 2 .750 10 11 .476
Alcorn St. 6 3 .667 10 10 .500
Southern U. 6 3 .667 9 13 .409
Grambling St. 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Jackson St. 4 4 .500 7 14 .333
Alabama St. 3 5 .375 4 17 .190
Alabama A&M 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 .250 3 17 .150
MVSU 1 7 .125 1 19 .050

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 85, MVSU 65

Alabama St. 52, Prairie View 49

Southern U. 93, Alcorn St. 82

Texas Southern 82, Alabama A&M 73

Grambling St. 49, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

Monday’s Games

Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 8 2 .800 17 8 .680
N. Dakota St. 7 2 .778 16 7 .696
Nebraska-Omaha 5 2 .714 12 10 .545
South Dakota 6 3 .667 15 8 .652
Oral Roberts 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
North Dakota 4 5 .444 10 13 .435
Fort Wayne 3 6 .333 10 14 .417
W. Illinois 2 8 .200 5 15 .250
Denver 1 9 .100 5 19 .208

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 71, Fort Wayne 60

Oral Roberts 86, Denver 77

S. Dakota St. 71, W. Illinois 61

Sunday’s Games

South Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Peru State at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 11 2 .846 17 7 .708
Georgia St. 8 4 .667 15 8 .652
Texas State 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
Georgia Southern 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Arkansas St. 7 6 .538 15 9 .625
Appalachian St. 6 6 .500 12 11 .522
Texas-Arlington 6 6 .500 10 13 .435
South Alabama 6 7 .462 13 11 .542
Coastal Carolina 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
Troy 5 8 .385 9 15 .375
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 8 .333 9 14 .391
Louisiana-Monroe 2 10 .167 6 15 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy 84, Georgia St. 78

Texas-Arlington 68, Louisiana-Monroe 54

UALR 93, Appalachian St. 86

South Alabama 79, Georgia Southern 69

Coastal Carolina 83, Arkansas St. 77

Texas State 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 9 0 1.000 23 1 .958
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 6 3 .667 19 5 .792
BYU 6 3 .667 17 7 .708
Santa Clara 5 4 .556 18 6 .750
Pacific 5 4 .556 17 8 .680
San Francisco 5 4 .556 16 8 .667
Pepperdine 5 4 .556 12 11 .522
Loyola Marymount 2 7 .222 8 15 .348
Portland 1 8 .111 9 15 .375
San Diego 1 8 .111 8 16 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga 83, San Francisco 79

Pepperdine 68, Loyola Marymount 67, OT

Santa Clara 85, Portland 61

BYU 81, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 79

Pacific 66, San Diego 58

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 8 0 1.000 17 6 .739
California Baptist 6 2 .750 16 6 .727
UMKC 4 4 .500 12 11 .522
Seattle 4 4 .500 11 12 .478
CS Bakersfield 4 4 .500 10 13 .435
Grand Canyon 4 4 .500 9 13 .409
Utah Valley 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
Rio Grande 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
Chicago St. 0 8 .000 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

UMKC 69, Chicago St. 51

California Baptist 72, Seattle 65

Rio Grande 70, CS Bakersfield 59

New Mexico St. 72, Grand Canyon 52

