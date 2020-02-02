All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|William & Mary
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|9
|.609
|Towson
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|10
|.565
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Drexel
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Northeastern
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Elon
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
|James Madison
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|13
|.409
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|17
|.292
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 80, Drexel 72
Coll. of Charleston 79, Towson 70
Elon 74, Northeastern 69
James Madison 83, UNC-Wilmington 66
Hofstra 83, William & Mary 60
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|North Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|W. Kentucky
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|8
|.636
|FIU
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|FAU
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Charlotte
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|UAB
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Old Dominion
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|UTEP
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Marshall
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|UTSA
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Southern Miss.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|Rice
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
FIU 81, W. Kentucky 76
Rice 84, North Texas 75
Southern Miss. 74, Charlotte 68, OT
FAU 91, Marshall 73
Middle Tennessee 83, UTSA 80
Louisiana Tech 76, Old Dominion 73
UAB 69, UTEP 55
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|4
|.826
|N. Kentucky
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|7
|.682
|Youngstown St.
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Green Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Cleveland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|15
|.375
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|17
|.261
|Oakland
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|IUPUI
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|18
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago 64, Cleveland St. 62
Youngstown St. 91, IUPUI 76
Sunday’s Games
Wright St. at Green Bay, 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Princeton
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Penn
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Columbia
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Dartmouth
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Saturday’s Games
Brown 72, Columbia 66
Penn 54, Dartmouth 46
Princeton 70, Harvard 69
Yale 86, Cornell 71
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Rider
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Siena
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|St. Peter’s
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|Manhattan
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|10
|.444
|Fairfield
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|12
|.400
|Niagara
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|14
|.300
|Marist
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|14
|.263
|Iona
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Canisius
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
___
Sunday’s Games
Iona at Manhattan, Noon
Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Marist at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Siena at St. Peter’s, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|8
|.600
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Kent St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|N. Illinois
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Ball St.
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Toledo
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|W. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|Ohio
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|11
|10
|.524
___
Saturday’s Games
Ball St. 65, Ohio 54
E. Michigan 61, Toledo 57
Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 78
N. Illinois 70, Miami (Ohio) 55
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|12
|.478
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|12
|.455
|NC Central
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|12
|.429
|Morgan St.
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|Florida A&M
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|SC State
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|11
|.450
|Delaware St.
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|17
|.150
|Coppin St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|19
|.095
|Howard
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|21
|.087
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. 77, Coppin St. 68
Florida A&M 73, Bethune-Cookman 67
Morgan St. 89, Howard 83
NC A&T 74, Norfolk St. 68
NC Central 73, SC State 56
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|3
|.864
|Loyola of Chicago
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|S. Illinois
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|Bradley
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Indiana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Drake
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Valparaiso
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Missouri St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Illinois St.
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|Evansville
|0
|10
|.000
|9
|14
|.391
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa 80, Evansville 68
Indiana St. 78, Missouri St. 68
S. Illinois 79, Drake 72
Loyola of Chicago 62, Bradley 51
Valparaiso 80, Illinois St. 70
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|23
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Boise St.
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|UNLV
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|12
|.478
|Utah St.
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Nevada
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|10
|.565
|New Mexico
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Fresno St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Air Force
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|13
|.409
|San Jose St.
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|16
|.304
|Wyoming
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. 95, UNLV 77
Fresno St. 82, New Mexico 77
Wyoming 71, San Jose St. 66
Boise St. 73, Nevada 64
San Diego St. 80, Utah St. 68
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|11
|.522
|Sacred Heart
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|15
|.286
|Bryant
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Wagner
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|CCSU
|1
|10
|.091
|2
|22
|.083
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 84, Bryant 64
Robert Morris 64, CCSU 57
Fairleigh Dickinson 85, Mount St. Mary’s 75
Sacred Heart 83, St. Francis Brooklyn 76
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|17
|5
|.773
|Austin Peay
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|.696
|E. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|12
|.478
|Belmont
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Tennessee St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Morehead St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|E. Illinois
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|UT Martin
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|18
|.217
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|18
|.217
|SE Missouri
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. 85, UT Martin 77
E. Kentucky 70, SE Missouri 57
Austin Peay 68, E. Illinois 64
Belmont 78, Jacksonville St. 64
Murray St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 55
Tennessee St. 72, Tennessee Tech 67, OT
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.