All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Colorado
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Southern Cal
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Stanford
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Arizona
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|UCLA
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Arizona St.
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|California
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Washington St.
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Utah
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|Oregon St.
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|9
|.591
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
___
Thursday’s Games
California at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Stanford at Utah, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Boston U.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|Lafayette
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Navy
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|Army
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|American U.
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|11
|.476
|Bucknell
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|15
|.375
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
|Lehigh
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|17
|.227
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|20
|.130
___
Wednesday’s Games
Boston U. at Army, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
American U. at Navy, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Auburn
|7
|2
|.778
|20
|2
|.909
|Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Mississippi St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Tennessee
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Texas A&M
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|Arkansas
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|6
|.727
|Alabama
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|Missouri
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Mississippi
|1
|7
|.125
|10
|11
|.476
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|.000
|8
|13
|.381
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tennessee 69, Alabama 68
Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT
Kentucky 80, Mississippi St. 72
Texas A&M 68, Missouri 51
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Furman
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Wofford
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|W. Carolina
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Mercer
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|11
|.522
|Chattanooga
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Samford
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|16
|.333
|VMI
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
|The Citadel
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Wednesday’s Games
ETSU at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|3
|.864
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Nicholls
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|Abilene Christian
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|9
|.571
|McNeese St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|Cent. Arkansas
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|15
|.318
|Lamar
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|12
|.400
|Texas A&M-CC
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|SE Louisiana
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|New Orleans
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
|Incarnate Word
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|16
|.238
|Houston Baptist
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|17
|.105
___
Wednesday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|11
|.500
|Texas Southern
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Alcorn St.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|Southern U.
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|13
|.409
|Grambling St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Jackson St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|14
|.364
|Alabama St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|17
|.227
|Alabama A&M
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|18
|.143
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|20
|.048
___
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|7
|.696
|South Dakota
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|8
|.680
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|11
|.522
|Oral Roberts
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|North Dakota
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|13
|.435
|Fort Wayne
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|W. Illinois
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|Denver
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|19
|.208
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Dakota 106, Peru State 45
Wednesday’s Games
W. Illinois at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|7
|.708
|Georgia St.
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Texas State
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Georgia Southern
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Arkansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|South Alabama
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|11
|.542
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|Troy
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas-Arlington at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South Alabama at Troy, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|9
|0
|1.000
|23
|1
|.958
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|BYU
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Santa Clara
|5
|4
|.556
|18
|6
|.750
|Pacific
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|8
|.680
|San Francisco
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|8
|.667
|Pepperdine
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|11
|.522
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|15
|.348
|Portland
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
|San Diego
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|16
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
BYU at Portland, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Diego, 11 p.m.
Pacific at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|6
|.739
|California Baptist
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|UMKC
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Grand Canyon
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Utah Valley
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Rio Grande
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande at UMKC, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 8:05 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
