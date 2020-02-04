All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|6
|.739
|Stony Brook
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|8
|.652
|Hartford
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|10
|.565
|Albany (NY)
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|11
|.522
|New Hampshire
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|UMBC
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|14
|.391
|Binghamton
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|16
|.273
___
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tulsa
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Houston
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Cincinnati
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|SMU
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Wichita St.
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Temple
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|South Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|East Carolina
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|UConn
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|10
|.524
|UCF
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|Tulane
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|11
|.476
___
Wednesday’s Games
Temple at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Tulane at Houston, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Rhode Island
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|5
|.773
|Saint Louis
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Duquesne
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Richmond
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|VCU
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Davidson
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|George Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|UMass
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|George Mason
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|La Salle
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|11
|.476
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|14
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Tuesday’s Games
Rhode Island 73, UMass 67
Wednesday’s Games
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|3
|.864
|Duke
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|3
|.864
|Florida St.
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|3
|.864
|Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|6
|.700
|Syracuse
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|NC State
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|8
|.636
|Pittsburgh
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|8
|.636
|Clemson
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Virginia Tech
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Boston College
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|Georgia Tech
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|Notre Dame
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Miami
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|10
|.524
|Wake Forest
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|11
|.476
|North Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
___
Tuesday’s Games
Duke 63, Boston College 55
Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 57
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia, 7 p.m.
NC State at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Louisville, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|7
|2
|.778
|21
|3
|.875
|North Florida
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|10
|.583
|Stetson
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|North Alabama
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|NJIT
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|13
|.458
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|17
|.292
|Lipscomb
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|21
|.045
___
Thursday’s Games
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Florida at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Kansas
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|TCU
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Oklahoma
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Iowa St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|Kansas St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|8
|.000
|10
|11
|.476
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 61
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|5
|.762
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|4
|.810
|Creighton
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Marquette
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Butler
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|Providence
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Xavier
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgetown
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|St. John’s
|2
|8
|.200
|13
|10
|.565
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|13
|10
|.565
___
Tuesday’s Games
Xavier 67, DePaul 59
Wednesday’s Games
Villanova at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Providence, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|Montana
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|10
|.545
|N. Colorado
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|S. Utah
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|N. Arizona
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|8
|.600
|Montana St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Portland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Sacramento St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|9
|.550
|Weber St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Idaho St.
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|14
|.300
|Idaho
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|.696
|Radford
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|9
|.591
|Hampton
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Charleston Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Presbyterian
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|13
|.381
|High Point
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|Longwood
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|Campbell
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Hampton at High Point, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|4
|.818
|Illinois
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Michigan St.
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Penn St.
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|5
|.773
|Iowa
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Wisconsin
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Ohio St.
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Purdue
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Michigan
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|9
|.591
|Nebraska
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|15
|.318
|Northwestern
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|15
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Maryland 56, Rutgers 51
Ohio St. 61, Michigan 58
Penn St. 75, Michigan St. 70
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|9
|.609
|Hawaii
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|6
|.700
|UC Riverside
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|9
|.609
|CS Northridge
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Davis
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|14
|.391
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|15
|.348
|Long Beach St.
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|16
|.304
|Cal Poly
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|16
|.238
___
Wednesday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UC Davis at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
