Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

February 4, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 7 1 .875 17 6 .739
Stony Brook 6 2 .750 15 8 .652
Hartford 6 2 .750 13 10 .565
Albany (NY) 5 3 .625 12 11 .522
New Hampshire 3 5 .375 10 11 .476
Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
UMBC 2 6 .250 9 14 .391
Binghamton 2 6 .250 8 13 .381
Maine 2 6 .250 6 16 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tulsa 7 1 .875 15 6 .714
Houston 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Cincinnati 7 2 .778 14 7 .667
SMU 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Wichita St. 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Memphis 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Temple 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
South Florida 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
East Carolina 3 6 .333 9 13 .409
UConn 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
UCF 2 7 .222 11 10 .524
Tulane 2 7 .222 10 11 .476

___

Wednesday’s Games

Temple at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Tulane at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 9 0 1.000 20 2 .909
Rhode Island 9 1 .900 17 5 .773
Saint Louis 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Duquesne 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Richmond 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
VCU 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
St. Bonaventure 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
Davidson 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
George Washington 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
UMass 3 7 .300 9 14 .391
George Mason 2 7 .222 13 9 .591
La Salle 1 8 .111 10 11 .476
Fordham 1 8 .111 7 14 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 4 18 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island 73, UMass 67

Wednesday’s Games

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 10 1 .909 19 3 .864
Duke 9 2 .818 19 3 .864
Florida St. 9 2 .818 19 3 .864
Virginia 6 4 .600 14 6 .700
Syracuse 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
NC State 5 6 .455 14 8 .636
Pittsburgh 5 6 .455 14 8 .636
Clemson 5 6 .455 11 10 .524
Virginia Tech 5 7 .417 14 9 .609
Boston College 5 7 .417 11 12 .478
Georgia Tech 5 7 .417 11 12 .478
Notre Dame 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
Miami 3 8 .273 11 10 .524
Wake Forest 3 8 .273 10 11 .476
North Carolina 3 8 .273 10 12 .455

___

Tuesday’s Games

Duke 63, Boston College 55

Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 57

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia, 7 p.m.

NC State at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 7 2 .778 21 3 .875
North Florida 7 2 .778 14 10 .583
Stetson 6 3 .667 12 12 .500
North Alabama 5 4 .556 10 12 .455
NJIT 4 4 .500 7 14 .333
Jacksonville 4 5 .444 11 13 .458
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 7 17 .292
Lipscomb 3 6 .333 8 14 .364
Kennesaw St. 0 9 .000 1 21 .045

___

Thursday’s Games

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Florida at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 20 1 .952
Kansas 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
West Virginia 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
Texas Tech 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
TCU 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
Oklahoma 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Texas 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Iowa St. 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
Kansas St. 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
Oklahoma St. 0 8 .000 10 11 .476

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 61

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 8 1 .889 16 5 .762
Villanova 7 2 .778 17 4 .810
Creighton 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Marquette 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Butler 5 4 .556 17 5 .773
Providence 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Xavier 4 6 .400 15 8 .652
Georgetown 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
St. John’s 2 8 .200 13 10 .565
DePaul 1 9 .100 13 10 .565

___

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier 67, DePaul 59

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Providence, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
Montana 8 3 .727 12 10 .545
N. Colorado 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
S. Utah 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
N. Arizona 6 5 .545 12 8 .600
Montana St. 5 5 .500 11 10 .524
Portland St. 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
Sacramento St. 4 7 .364 11 9 .550
Weber St. 4 7 .364 8 14 .364
Idaho St. 3 8 .273 6 14 .300
Idaho 2 8 .200 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 10 0 1.000 16 7 .696
Radford 8 2 .800 13 9 .591
Hampton 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
Charleston Southern 5 5 .500 11 11 .500
SC-Upstate 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Presbyterian 5 5 .500 8 15 .348
Gardner-Webb 4 5 .444 8 13 .381
High Point 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
UNC-Asheville 3 7 .300 9 12 .429
Longwood 3 7 .300 8 15 .348
Campbell 2 8 .200 11 11 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Hampton at High Point, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 8 3 .727 18 4 .818
Illinois 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Michigan St. 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
Penn St. 7 4 .636 17 5 .773
Iowa 7 4 .636 16 6 .727
Rutgers 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Wisconsin 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
Indiana 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Ohio St. 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Purdue 5 6 .455 12 10 .545
Minnesota 5 6 .455 11 10 .524
Michigan 4 7 .364 13 9 .591
Nebraska 2 9 .182 7 15 .318
Northwestern 1 10 .091 6 15 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland 56, Rutgers 51

Ohio St. 61, Michigan 58

Penn St. 75, Michigan St. 70

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 6 1 .857 14 9 .609
Hawaii 5 1 .833 14 6 .700
UC Riverside 4 3 .571 14 9 .609
CS Northridge 4 4 .500 9 15 .375
UC Santa Barbara 3 4 .429 14 8 .636
UC Davis 3 4 .429 9 14 .391
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 5 .375 8 15 .348
Long Beach St. 2 5 .286 7 16 .304
Cal Poly 2 5 .286 5 16 .238

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union