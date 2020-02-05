Listen Live Sports

February 5, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 8 1 .889 18 6 .750
Stony Brook 7 2 .778 16 8 .667
Albany (NY) 6 3 .667 13 11 .542
Hartford 6 3 .667 13 11 .542
New Hampshire 3 5 .375 10 11 .476
UMBC 3 6 .333 10 14 .417
Mass.-Lowell 3 6 .333 9 15 .375
Binghamton 2 7 .222 8 14 .364
Maine 2 7 .222 6 17 .261

___

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49

Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70

UMBC 70, Hartford 59

Vermont 77, Maine 52

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tulsa 7 1 .875 15 6 .714
Houston 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Cincinnati 7 2 .778 14 7 .667
Memphis 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
SMU 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Wichita St. 5 3 .625 17 4 .810
South Florida 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
East Carolina 3 6 .333 9 13 .409
Temple 3 7 .300 11 11 .500
UConn 2 6 .250 11 10 .524
UCF 2 7 .222 11 10 .524
Tulane 2 7 .222 10 11 .476

___

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis 79, Temple 65

Thursday’s Games

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Tulane at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Temple, Noon

South Florida at Memphis, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 9 0 1.000 20 2 .909
Rhode Island 9 1 .900 17 5 .773
Duquesne 7 3 .700 17 5 .773
St. Bonaventure 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
Richmond 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
VCU 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Saint Louis 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Davidson 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
George Washington 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
UMass 3 7 .300 9 14 .391
George Mason 2 7 .222 13 9 .591
La Salle 1 8 .111 10 11 .476
Fordham 1 8 .111 7 14 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 4 18 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68

St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47

Friday’s Games

Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at George Washington, Noon

Saint Louis at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 11 1 .917 20 3 .870
Duke 9 2 .818 19 3 .864
Florida St. 9 2 .818 19 3 .864
Virginia 7 4 .636 15 6 .714
Syracuse 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
NC State 6 6 .500 15 8 .652
Notre Dame 5 6 .455 14 8 .636
Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 14 9 .609
Virginia Tech 5 7 .417 14 9 .609
Clemson 5 7 .417 11 11 .500
Boston College 5 7 .417 11 12 .478
Georgia Tech 5 7 .417 11 12 .478
North Carolina 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
Miami 3 9 .250 11 11 .500
Wake Forest 3 9 .250 10 12 .455

___

Wednesday’s Games

Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72

Virginia 51, Clemson 44

NC State 83, Miami 72

Louisville 86, Wake Forest 76

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Florida St., Noon

Boston College at Virginia Tech, Noon

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 7 2 .778 21 3 .875
North Florida 7 2 .778 14 10 .583
Stetson 6 3 .667 12 12 .500
North Alabama 5 4 .556 10 12 .455
NJIT 4 4 .500 7 14 .333
Jacksonville 4 5 .444 11 13 .458
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 7 17 .292
Lipscomb 3 6 .333 8 14 .364
Kennesaw St. 0 9 .000 1 21 .045

___

Thursday’s Games

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Florida at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 20 1 .952
Kansas 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
West Virginia 6 3 .667 18 4 .818
Texas Tech 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Oklahoma 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Texas 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
TCU 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
Iowa St. 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
Kansas St. 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
Oklahoma St. 1 8 .111 11 11 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61

Oklahoma St. 72, TCU 57

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 9 1 .900 17 5 .773
Villanova 7 3 .700 17 5 .773
Butler 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Creighton 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Marquette 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Providence 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
Xavier 4 6 .400 15 8 .652
Georgetown 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
St. John’s 2 8 .200 13 10 .565
DePaul 1 9 .100 13 10 .565

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler 79, Villanova 76

Providence 73, Creighton 56

Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 71

Saturday’s Games

DePaul at Georgetown, Noon

Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Providence at Xavier, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
Montana 8 3 .727 12 10 .545
N. Colorado 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
S. Utah 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
N. Arizona 6 5 .545 12 8 .600
Montana St. 5 5 .500 11 10 .524
Portland St. 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
Sacramento St. 4 7 .364 11 9 .550
Weber St. 4 7 .364 8 14 .364
Idaho St. 3 8 .273 6 14 .300
Idaho 2 8 .200 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 10 0 1.000 16 7 .696
Radford 8 2 .800 13 9 .591
Hampton 5 3 .625 10 11 .476
Charleston Southern 5 5 .500 11 11 .500
SC-Upstate 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Presbyterian 5 5 .500 8 15 .348
Gardner-Webb 4 5 .444 8 13 .381
High Point 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
UNC-Asheville 3 7 .300 9 12 .429
Longwood 3 7 .300 8 15 .348
Campbell 2 8 .200 11 11 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Hampton at High Point, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 8 3 .727 18 4 .818
Illinois 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Michigan St. 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
Penn St. 7 4 .636 17 5 .773
Iowa 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Rutgers 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Purdue 6 6 .500 13 10 .565
Wisconsin 6 6 .500 13 10 .565
Minnesota 6 6 .500 12 10 .545
Indiana 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Ohio St. 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Michigan 4 7 .364 13 9 .591
Nebraska 2 9 .182 7 15 .318
Northwestern 1 10 .091 6 15 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Purdue 104, Iowa 68

Minnesota 70, Wisconsin 52

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, Noon

Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 6 1 .857 14 9 .609
Hawaii 5 1 .833 14 6 .700
UC Riverside 4 4 .500 14 10 .583
CS Northridge 4 4 .500 9 15 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 5 .444 9 15 .375
UC Santa Barbara 3 4 .429 14 8 .636
UC Davis 3 4 .429 9 14 .391
Cal Poly 3 5 .375 6 16 .273
Long Beach St. 2 6 .250 7 17 .292

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly 92, Long Beach St. 75

Cal St.-Fullerton 61, UC Riverside 48

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

