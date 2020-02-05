All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|6
|.750
|Stony Brook
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|8
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Hartford
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|New Hampshire
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|UMBC
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Binghamton
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|14
|.364
|Maine
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|17
|.261
___
Wednesday’s Games
Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49
Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70
UMBC 70, Hartford 59
Vermont 77, Maine 52
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tulsa
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Houston
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Cincinnati
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Memphis
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|SMU
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Wichita St.
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|South Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|East Carolina
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Temple
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|11
|.500
|UConn
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|10
|.524
|UCF
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|Tulane
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|11
|.476
___
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis 79, Temple 65
Thursday’s Games
UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Tulane at Houston, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
SMU at Temple, Noon
South Florida at Memphis, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Rhode Island
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|5
|.773
|Duquesne
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Richmond
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|VCU
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Davidson
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|George Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|UMass
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|George Mason
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|La Salle
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|11
|.476
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|14
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Wednesday’s Games
Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68
St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47
Friday’s Games
Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island at George Washington, Noon
Saint Louis at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 3 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|11
|1
|.917
|20
|3
|.870
|Duke
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|3
|.864
|Florida St.
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|3
|.864
|Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|6
|.714
|Syracuse
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|NC State
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Notre Dame
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|8
|.636
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Virginia Tech
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Clemson
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|11
|.500
|Boston College
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|Georgia Tech
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|North Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Miami
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|11
|.500
|Wake Forest
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|12
|.455
___
Wednesday’s Games
Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72
Virginia 51, Clemson 44
NC State 83, Miami 72
Louisville 86, Wake Forest 76
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Florida St., Noon
Boston College at Virginia Tech, Noon
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|7
|2
|.778
|21
|3
|.875
|North Florida
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|10
|.583
|Stetson
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|North Alabama
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|NJIT
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|13
|.458
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|17
|.292
|Lipscomb
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|21
|.045
___
Thursday’s Games
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Florida at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Kansas
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Oklahoma
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|TCU
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Iowa St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Kansas St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|8
|.111
|11
|11
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61
Oklahoma St. 72, TCU 57
Saturday’s Games
Kansas at TCU, Noon
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Texas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|5
|.773
|Villanova
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|Butler
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Creighton
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Marquette
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Providence
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Xavier
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgetown
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|St. John’s
|2
|8
|.200
|13
|10
|.565
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|13
|10
|.565
___
Wednesday’s Games
Butler 79, Villanova 76
Providence 73, Creighton 56
Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 71
Saturday’s Games
DePaul at Georgetown, Noon
Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Providence at Xavier, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|Montana
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|10
|.545
|N. Colorado
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|S. Utah
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|N. Arizona
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|8
|.600
|Montana St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Portland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Sacramento St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|9
|.550
|Weber St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Idaho St.
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|14
|.300
|Idaho
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Portland St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|.696
|Radford
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|9
|.591
|Hampton
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Charleston Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Presbyterian
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|13
|.381
|High Point
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|Longwood
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|Campbell
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Hampton at High Point, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|4
|.818
|Illinois
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Michigan St.
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Penn St.
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|5
|.773
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Purdue
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Wisconsin
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Ohio St.
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Michigan
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|9
|.591
|Nebraska
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|15
|.318
|Northwestern
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|15
|.286
___
Wednesday’s Games
Purdue 104, Iowa 68
Minnesota 70, Wisconsin 52
Friday’s Games
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. at Michigan, Noon
Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 6 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|9
|.609
|Hawaii
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|6
|.700
|UC Riverside
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|CS Northridge
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|15
|.375
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Davis
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|14
|.391
|Cal Poly
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|16
|.273
|Long Beach St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|17
|.292
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cal Poly 92, Long Beach St. 75
Cal St.-Fullerton 61, UC Riverside 48
Thursday’s Games
UC Davis at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.