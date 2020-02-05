All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|William & Mary
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|9
|.609
|Towson
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|10
|.565
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Drexel
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Northeastern
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Elon
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
|James Madison
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|13
|.409
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|17
|.292
___
Thursday’s Games
William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
James Madison at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Towson at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|North Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|W. Kentucky
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|8
|.636
|FIU
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Charlotte
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|FAU
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|UAB
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Old Dominion
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|UTEP
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Marshall
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|UTSA
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Southern Miss.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|Rice
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
___
Wednesday’s Games
FIU 69, FAU 50
Thursday’s Games
UTEP at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at UAB, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Texas at UAB, 2 p.m.
UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.
Rice at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|N. Kentucky
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|7
|.696
|Youngstown St.
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Green Bay
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|13
|.435
|Cleveland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|15
|.375
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|17
|.261
|Oakland
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|IUPUI
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|18
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Green Bay at IUPUI, 11 a.m.
Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at IUPUI, Noon
Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Princeton
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Penn
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Columbia
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Cornell
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Dartmouth
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard at Yale, 5 p.m.
Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Harvard at Brown, 6 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|St. Peter’s
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Rider
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Siena
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|10
|.500
|Manhattan
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Fairfield
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Niagara
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Canisius
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Marist
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|15
|.250
|Iona
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|12
|.294
___
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Marist, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Rider, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Siena, 7 p.m.
Iona at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|N. Illinois
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Ball St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Kent St.
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Buffalo
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|W. Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Toledo
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|12
|.478
|E. Michigan
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Ohio
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
___
Friday’s Games
Kent St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|12
|.500
|NC Central
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|12
|.455
|Norfolk St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|13
|.435
|Morgan St.
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|Florida A&M
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|SC State
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|12
|.429
|Coppin St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|17
|.292
|Delaware St.
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|18
|.143
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|19
|.136
|Howard
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
NC Central at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Howard at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|3
|.870
|S. Illinois
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Indiana St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Loyola of Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Drake
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Bradley
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Valparaiso
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|Missouri St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|Illinois St.
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|16
|.304
|Evansville
|0
|11
|.000
|9
|15
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana St. 68, Loyola of Chicago 39
S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT
Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60
N. Iowa 63, Valparaiso 51
Drake 73, Bradley 60
Saturday’s Games
Drake at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|23
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Boise St.
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Utah St.
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|Nevada
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|UNLV
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|New Mexico
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Fresno St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Air Force
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|16
|.304
|Wyoming
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|18
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
Utah St. 69, UNLV 54
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Fresno St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|11
|.522
|Sacred Heart
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|15
|.286
|Bryant
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Wagner
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|CCSU
|1
|10
|.091
|2
|22
|.083
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.
CCSU at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|17
|5
|.773
|Austin Peay
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|.696
|E. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|12
|.478
|Belmont
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Tennessee St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Morehead St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|E. Illinois
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|UT Martin
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|18
|.217
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|18
|.217
|SE Missouri
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Thursday’s Games
Murray St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
E. Kentucky at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.
E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Belmont, 6 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.