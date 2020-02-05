Listen Live Sports

February 5, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
William & Mary 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
Coll. of Charleston 8 3 .727 14 9 .609
Towson 7 4 .636 13 10 .565
Delaware 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Drexel 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
Northeastern 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
Elon 3 8 .273 7 17 .292
James Madison 2 9 .182 9 13 .409
UNC-Wilmington 2 9 .182 7 17 .292

___

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Towson at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 8 2 .800 17 5 .773
North Texas 8 2 .800 14 9 .609
W. Kentucky 7 3 .700 14 8 .636
FIU 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Charlotte 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
FAU 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
UAB 5 5 .500 14 9 .609
Old Dominion 5 5 .500 9 14 .391
UTEP 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Marshall 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
UTSA 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Southern Miss. 3 7 .300 7 16 .304
Rice 2 8 .200 10 13 .435
Middle Tennessee 2 8 .200 6 17 .261

___

Wednesday’s Games

FIU 69, FAU 50

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at UAB, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Texas at UAB, 2 p.m.

UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FIU at FAU, 4 p.m.

Rice at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
N. Kentucky 8 3 .727 16 7 .696
Youngstown St. 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Green Bay 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Ill.-Chicago 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Milwaukee 5 6 .455 10 13 .435
Cleveland St. 5 6 .455 9 15 .375
Detroit 4 6 .400 6 17 .261
Oakland 3 7 .300 8 15 .348
IUPUI 2 9 .182 6 18 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay at IUPUI, 11 a.m.

Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at IUPUI, Noon

Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 4 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Princeton 4 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Harvard 2 2 .500 13 6 .684
Penn 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
Brown 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Columbia 1 3 .250 6 14 .300
Cornell 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
Dartmouth 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Yale, 5 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Brown, 6 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
St. Peter’s 7 4 .636 10 10 .500
Quinnipiac 6 4 .600 11 9 .550
Rider 6 5 .545 12 9 .571
Siena 6 5 .545 10 10 .500
Manhattan 5 5 .500 9 10 .474
Fairfield 5 5 .500 9 12 .429
Niagara 5 5 .500 7 14 .333
Canisius 4 7 .364 9 13 .409
Marist 4 7 .364 5 15 .250
Iona 3 7 .300 5 12 .294

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Marist, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Rider, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena, 7 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Cent. Michigan 6 2 .750 13 8 .619
N. Illinois 7 3 .700 14 9 .609
Akron 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Ball St. 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
Kent St. 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Buffalo 5 5 .500 14 9 .609
W. Michigan 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
Toledo 3 7 .300 11 12 .478
E. Michigan 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Ohio 2 7 .222 10 12 .455
Miami (Ohio) 2 7 .222 9 13 .409

___

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 8 1 .889 12 12 .500
NC Central 6 2 .750 10 12 .455
Norfolk St. 6 2 .750 10 13 .435
Morgan St. 6 3 .667 12 12 .500
Florida A&M 5 4 .556 7 13 .350
Bethune-Cookman 4 4 .500 10 12 .455
SC State 4 5 .444 9 12 .429
Coppin St. 3 6 .333 7 17 .292
Delaware St. 2 5 .286 3 18 .143
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 5 .286 3 19 .136
Howard 0 9 .000 2 22 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

NC Central at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Howard at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 9 2 .818 20 3 .870
S. Illinois 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
Indiana St. 7 4 .636 14 8 .636
Loyola of Chicago 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
Drake 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Bradley 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Valparaiso 5 6 .455 12 12 .500
Missouri St. 5 6 .455 11 13 .458
Illinois St. 2 9 .182 7 16 .304
Evansville 0 11 .000 9 15 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana St. 68, Loyola of Chicago 39

S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT

Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60

N. Iowa 63, Valparaiso 51

Drake 73, Bradley 60

Saturday’s Games

Drake at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 12 0 1.000 23 0 1.000
Colorado St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Boise St. 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
Utah St. 7 5 .583 18 7 .720
Nevada 7 5 .583 14 10 .583
UNLV 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
New Mexico 5 6 .455 16 8 .667
Fresno St. 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Air Force 3 8 .273 9 14 .391
San Jose St. 3 8 .273 7 16 .304
Wyoming 1 11 .083 6 18 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. 69, UNLV 54

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Fresno St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 8 2 .800 12 11 .522
Sacred Heart 7 3 .700 14 9 .609
St. Francis (Pa.) 7 4 .636 14 8 .636
Mount St. Mary’s 5 4 .556 9 13 .409
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 6 .400 10 12 .455
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 6 .400 6 15 .286
Bryant 2 7 .222 10 12 .455
Wagner 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
CCSU 1 10 .091 2 22 .083

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.

CCSU at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 10 0 1.000 17 5 .773
Austin Peay 10 0 1.000 16 7 .696
E. Kentucky 8 2 .800 11 12 .478
Belmont 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Tennessee St. 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
Morehead St. 5 5 .500 11 12 .478
E. Illinois 4 6 .400 11 11 .500
Jacksonville St. 4 6 .400 9 14 .391
UT Martin 2 8 .200 6 15 .286
SIU-Edwardsville 2 8 .200 5 18 .217
Tennessee Tech 2 8 .200 5 18 .217
SE Missouri 0 10 .000 4 19 .174

___

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

E. Kentucky at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

