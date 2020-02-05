Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Colorado 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Stanford 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Arizona 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UCLA 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Arizona St. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
California 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Utah 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591
Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522

___

Thursday’s Games

California at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Utah, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Boston U. 7 3 .700 13 10 .565
Lafayette 7 4 .636 15 7 .682
Navy 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
Army 6 4 .600 11 10 .524
American U. 6 4 .600 10 11 .476
Bucknell 5 6 .455 9 15 .375
Loyola (Md.) 2 8 .200 10 13 .435
Lehigh 2 8 .200 5 17 .227
Holy Cross 2 8 .200 3 20 .130

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston U. at Army, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American U. at Navy, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Auburn 7 2 .778 20 2 .909
Kentucky 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Florida 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
South Carolina 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Mississippi St. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Tennessee 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Texas A&M 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
Arkansas 4 5 .444 16 6 .727
Alabama 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
Georgia 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Missouri 2 7 .222 10 12 .455
Mississippi 1 7 .125 10 11 .476
Vanderbilt 0 8 .000 8 13 .381

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee 69, Alabama 68

Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT

Kentucky 80, Mississippi St. 72

Texas A&M 68, Missouri 51

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 8 2 .800 19 4 .826
Furman 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
UNC-Greensboro 7 3 .700 17 6 .739
Wofford 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
W. Carolina 6 4 .600 14 7 .667
Mercer 6 4 .600 12 11 .522
Chattanooga 5 5 .500 14 9 .609
Samford 2 8 .200 8 16 .333
VMI 1 9 .100 6 17 .261
The Citadel 0 10 .000 6 15 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 10 1 .909 19 3 .864
Sam Houston St. 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Nicholls 8 3 .727 14 8 .636
Abilene Christian 7 3 .700 12 9 .571
McNeese St. 7 4 .636 12 10 .545
Cent. Arkansas 6 5 .545 7 15 .318
Lamar 5 6 .455 11 11 .500
Northwestern St. 5 6 .455 8 12 .400
Texas A&M-CC 5 7 .417 9 14 .391
SE Louisiana 3 8 .273 6 16 .273
New Orleans 3 9 .250 7 15 .318
Incarnate Word 2 8 .200 5 16 .238
Houston Baptist 2 8 .200 2 17 .105

___

Wednesday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 7 2 .778 11 11 .500
Texas Southern 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Alcorn St. 6 3 .667 10 10 .500
Southern U. 6 3 .667 9 13 .409
Grambling St. 5 4 .556 11 11 .500
Jackson St. 5 4 .556 8 14 .364
Alabama St. 4 5 .444 5 17 .227
Alabama A&M 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 7 .222 3 18 .143
MVSU 1 8 .111 1 20 .048

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 8 2 .800 17 8 .680
N. Dakota St. 7 2 .778 16 7 .696
South Dakota 7 3 .700 17 8 .680
Nebraska-Omaha 5 3 .625 12 11 .522
Oral Roberts 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
North Dakota 4 5 .444 10 13 .435
Fort Wayne 3 6 .333 10 14 .417
W. Illinois 2 8 .200 5 15 .250
Denver 1 9 .100 5 19 .208

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Dakota 106, Peru State 45

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 11 2 .846 17 7 .708
Georgia St. 8 4 .667 15 8 .652
Texas State 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
Georgia Southern 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Arkansas St. 7 6 .538 15 9 .625
Appalachian St. 6 6 .500 12 11 .522
Texas-Arlington 6 6 .500 10 13 .435
South Alabama 6 7 .462 13 11 .542
Coastal Carolina 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
Troy 5 8 .385 9 15 .375
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 8 .333 9 14 .391
Louisiana-Monroe 2 10 .167 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Troy, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 9 0 1.000 23 1 .958
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 6 3 .667 19 5 .792
BYU 6 3 .667 17 7 .708
Santa Clara 5 4 .556 18 6 .750
Pacific 5 4 .556 17 8 .680
San Francisco 5 4 .556 16 8 .667
Pepperdine 5 4 .556 12 11 .522
Loyola Marymount 2 7 .222 8 15 .348
Portland 1 8 .111 9 15 .375
San Diego 1 8 .111 8 16 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

BYU at Portland, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Diego, 11 p.m.

Pacific at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 8 0 1.000 17 6 .739
California Baptist 6 2 .750 16 6 .727
UMKC 4 4 .500 12 11 .522
Seattle 4 4 .500 11 12 .478
CS Bakersfield 4 4 .500 10 13 .435
Grand Canyon 4 4 .500 9 13 .409
Utah Valley 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
Rio Grande 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
Chicago St. 0 8 .000 4 19 .174

___

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande at UMKC, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 8:05 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

