All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 8 1 .889 18 6 .750
Stony Brook 7 2 .778 16 8 .667
Albany (NY) 6 3 .667 13 11 .542
Hartford 6 3 .667 13 11 .542
New Hampshire 3 5 .375 10 11 .476
UMBC 3 6 .333 10 14 .417
Mass.-Lowell 3 6 .333 9 15 .375
Binghamton 2 7 .222 8 14 .364
Maine 2 7 .222 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Cincinnati 8 2 .800 15 7 .682
Tulsa 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Memphis 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
SMU 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Wichita St. 5 4 .556 17 5 .773
UConn 3 6 .333 12 10 .545
South Florida 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
UCF 3 7 .300 12 10 .545
Temple 3 7 .300 11 11 .500
East Carolina 3 7 .300 9 14 .391
Tulane 2 8 .200 10 12 .455

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 68, East Carolina 64

UConn 72, Tulsa 56

Cincinnati 80, Wichita St. 79

Houston 75, Tulane 62

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Temple, Noon

South Florida at Memphis, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at UConn, Noon

Tulsa at UCF, 2 p.m.

Wichita St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 9 0 1.000 20 2 .909
Rhode Island 9 1 .900 17 5 .773
Duquesne 7 3 .700 17 5 .773
St. Bonaventure 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
Richmond 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
VCU 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Saint Louis 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Davidson 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
George Washington 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
UMass 3 7 .300 9 14 .391
George Mason 2 7 .222 13 9 .591
La Salle 1 8 .111 10 11 .476
Fordham 1 8 .111 7 14 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 4 18 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at George Washington, Noon

Saint Louis at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

George Mason at UMass, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 11 1 .917 20 3 .870
Duke 9 2 .818 19 3 .864
Florida St. 9 2 .818 19 3 .864
Virginia 7 4 .636 15 6 .714
Syracuse 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
NC State 6 6 .500 15 8 .652
Notre Dame 5 6 .455 14 8 .636
Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 14 9 .609
Virginia Tech 5 7 .417 14 9 .609
Clemson 5 7 .417 11 11 .500
Boston College 5 7 .417 11 12 .478
Georgia Tech 5 7 .417 11 12 .478
North Carolina 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
Miami 3 9 .250 11 11 .500
Wake Forest 3 9 .250 10 12 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Florida St., Noon

Boston College at Virginia Tech, Noon

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 8 2 .800 22 3 .880
North Florida 8 2 .800 15 10 .600
Stetson 7 3 .700 13 12 .520
North Alabama 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
NJIT 4 5 .444 7 15 .318
Jacksonville 4 6 .400 11 14 .440
Lipscomb 4 6 .400 9 14 .391
Florida Gulf Coast 4 6 .400 7 18 .280
Kennesaw St. 0 9 .000 1 21 .045

___

Thursday’s Games

Stetson 65, Florida Gulf Coast 62

Liberty 71, Jacksonville 62

North Florida 82, NJIT 75

Lipscomb 73, North Alabama 71

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 20 1 .952
Kansas 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
West Virginia 6 3 .667 18 4 .818
Texas Tech 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Oklahoma 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Texas 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
TCU 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
Iowa St. 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
Kansas St. 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
Oklahoma St. 1 8 .111 11 11 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 9 1 .900 17 5 .773
Villanova 7 3 .700 17 5 .773
Butler 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Creighton 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Marquette 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Providence 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
Xavier 4 6 .400 15 8 .652
Georgetown 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
St. John’s 2 8 .200 13 10 .565
DePaul 1 9 .100 13 10 .565

___

Saturday’s Games

DePaul at Georgetown, Noon

Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Providence at Xavier, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Marquette, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 9 3 .750 13 10 .565
E. Washington 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
N. Colorado 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
N. Arizona 7 5 .583 13 8 .619
S. Utah 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
Montana St. 6 5 .545 12 10 .545
Portland St. 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
Weber St. 5 7 .417 9 14 .391
Sacramento St. 4 8 .333 11 10 .524
Idaho St. 3 9 .250 6 15 .286
Idaho 2 9 .182 6 16 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona 88, Idaho St. 87, OT

Montana 92, E. Washington 82

Montana St. 72, Idaho 50

N. Colorado 68, S. Utah 60

Weber St. 70, Sacramento St. 66

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 11 0 1.000 17 7 .708
Radford 8 2 .800 13 9 .591
Hampton 5 4 .556 10 12 .455
Presbyterian 6 5 .545 9 15 .375
Charleston Southern 5 6 .455 11 12 .478
SC-Upstate 5 6 .455 10 14 .417
Gardner-Webb 4 6 .400 8 14 .364
High Point 4 6 .400 7 16 .304
UNC-Asheville 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
Longwood 4 7 .364 9 15 .375
Campbell 2 9 .182 11 12 .478

___

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 84, SC-Upstate 71

High Point 88, Hampton 85

Longwood 71, Charleston Southern 63

Presbyterian 65, Gardner-Webb 61

Winthrop 62, Campbell 53

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 8 3 .727 18 4 .818
Illinois 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Michigan St. 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
Penn St. 7 4 .636 17 5 .773
Iowa 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Rutgers 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Purdue 6 6 .500 13 10 .565
Wisconsin 6 6 .500 13 10 .565
Minnesota 6 6 .500 12 10 .545
Indiana 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Ohio St. 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Michigan 4 7 .364 13 9 .591
Nebraska 2 9 .182 7 15 .318
Northwestern 1 10 .091 6 15 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, Noon

Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 7 1 .875 15 9 .625
Hawaii 5 2 .714 14 7 .667
UC Santa Barbara 4 4 .500 15 8 .652
UC Riverside 4 4 .500 14 10 .583
CS Northridge 4 4 .500 9 15 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 5 .444 9 15 .375
UC Davis 3 5 .375 9 15 .375
Cal Poly 3 5 .375 6 16 .273
Long Beach St. 2 6 .250 7 17 .292

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine 83, UC Davis 72

UC Santa Barbara 76, Hawaii 66

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

