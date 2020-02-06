All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|6
|.750
|Stony Brook
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|8
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Hartford
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|New Hampshire
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|UMBC
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Binghamton
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|14
|.364
|Maine
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Cincinnati
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|7
|.682
|Tulsa
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Memphis
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|SMU
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Wichita St.
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|UConn
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|South Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|UCF
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|10
|.545
|Temple
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|11
|.500
|East Carolina
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|Tulane
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
___
Thursday’s Games
UCF 68, East Carolina 64
UConn 72, Tulsa 56
Cincinnati 80, Wichita St. 79
Houston 75, Tulane 62
Saturday’s Games
SMU at Temple, Noon
South Florida at Memphis, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at UConn, Noon
Tulsa at UCF, 2 p.m.
Wichita St. at Houston, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Rhode Island
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|5
|.773
|Duquesne
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Richmond
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|VCU
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Saint Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Davidson
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|George Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|UMass
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|George Mason
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|La Salle
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|11
|.476
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|14
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Friday’s Games
Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island at George Washington, Noon
Saint Louis at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 3 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
George Mason at UMass, 2:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|11
|1
|.917
|20
|3
|.870
|Duke
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|3
|.864
|Florida St.
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|3
|.864
|Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|6
|.714
|Syracuse
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|NC State
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Notre Dame
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|8
|.636
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Virginia Tech
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Clemson
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|11
|.500
|Boston College
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|Georgia Tech
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|North Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Miami
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|11
|.500
|Wake Forest
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|12
|.455
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Florida St., Noon
Boston College at Virginia Tech, Noon
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|8
|2
|.800
|22
|3
|.880
|North Florida
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|10
|.600
|Stetson
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|12
|.520
|North Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|NJIT
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|Jacksonville
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Lipscomb
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|18
|.280
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|21
|.045
___
Thursday’s Games
Stetson 65, Florida Gulf Coast 62
Liberty 71, Jacksonville 62
North Florida 82, NJIT 75
Lipscomb 73, North Alabama 71
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Kansas
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Oklahoma
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|TCU
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Iowa St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Kansas St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|8
|.111
|11
|11
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas at TCU, Noon
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Texas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|5
|.773
|Villanova
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|Butler
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Creighton
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Marquette
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Providence
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Xavier
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgetown
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|St. John’s
|2
|8
|.200
|13
|10
|.565
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|13
|10
|.565
___
Saturday’s Games
DePaul at Georgetown, Noon
Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Providence at Xavier, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Butler at Marquette, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|10
|.565
|E. Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Arizona
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|8
|.619
|S. Utah
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Montana St.
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|10
|.545
|Portland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Weber St.
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Idaho St.
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|Idaho
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|16
|.273
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Arizona 88, Idaho St. 87, OT
Montana 92, E. Washington 82
Montana St. 72, Idaho 50
N. Colorado 68, S. Utah 60
Weber St. 70, Sacramento St. 66
Saturday’s Games
Portland St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|11
|0
|1.000
|17
|7
|.708
|Radford
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|9
|.591
|Hampton
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Presbyterian
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|15
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|SC-Upstate
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|14
|.364
|High Point
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Longwood
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|15
|.375
|Campbell
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|12
|.478
___
Thursday’s Games
UNC-Asheville 84, SC-Upstate 71
High Point 88, Hampton 85
Longwood 71, Charleston Southern 63
Presbyterian 65, Gardner-Webb 61
Winthrop 62, Campbell 53
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|4
|.818
|Illinois
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Michigan St.
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Penn St.
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|5
|.773
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Purdue
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Wisconsin
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Ohio St.
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Michigan
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|9
|.591
|Nebraska
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|15
|.318
|Northwestern
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|15
|.286
___
Friday’s Games
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. at Michigan, Noon
Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|9
|.625
|Hawaii
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|7
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|UC Riverside
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|CS Northridge
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|15
|.375
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|15
|.375
|Cal Poly
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|16
|.273
|Long Beach St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|17
|.292
___
Thursday’s Games
UC Irvine 83, UC Davis 72
UC Santa Barbara 76, Hawaii 66
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
