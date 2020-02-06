All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Oregon
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Arizona
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Southern Cal
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Stanford
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Arizona St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|UCLA
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|California
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Utah
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Washington St.
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|10
|.565
|Oregon St.
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|9
|.591
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
___
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 71, California 65
Arizona 85, Southern Cal 80
Utah 64, Stanford 56, OT
Arizona St. 84, UCLA 66
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at Colorado, 6 p.m.
California at Utah, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Washington St., 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Boston U.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Lafayette
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|American U.
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|11
|.500
|Navy
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|10
|.545
|Army
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|11
|.500
|Bucknell
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|15
|.375
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Lehigh
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|18
|.217
|Holy Cross
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|21
|.125
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Army at American U., 2 p.m.
Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|Auburn
|7
|2
|.778
|20
|2
|.909
|Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Florida
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Mississippi St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|South Carolina
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Tennessee
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Texas A&M
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|Arkansas
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|6
|.727
|Alabama
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Mississippi
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|11
|.500
|Missouri
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Vanderbilt
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|13
|.409
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU at Auburn, Noon
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Furman
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Wofford
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|W. Carolina
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Mercer
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|12
|.500
|Chattanooga
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|17
|.320
|VMI
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|18
|.250
|The Citadel
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 1 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|11
|1
|.917
|20
|3
|.870
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Nicholls
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|Abilene Christian
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|McNeese St.
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|11
|.522
|Lamar
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Northwestern St.
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Cent. Arkansas
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|16
|.304
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Incarnate Word
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|16
|.273
|Houston Baptist
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|17
|.150
|New Orleans
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
|SE Louisiana
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at McNeese St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.
New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|11
|.500
|Texas Southern
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Alcorn St.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|Southern U.
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|13
|.409
|Grambling St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Jackson St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|14
|.364
|Alabama St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|17
|.227
|Alabama A&M
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|18
|.143
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|20
|.048
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|7
|.708
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|8
|.680
|South Dakota
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|8
|.680
|Nebraska-Omaha
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|12
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|North Dakota
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Fort Wayne
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|W. Illinois
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|16
|.238
|Denver
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|19
|.208
___
Thursday’s Games
North Dakota 74, Oral Roberts 68
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Denver, 5:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|7
|.708
|Georgia St.
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|Texas State
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|Georgia Southern
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|10
|.583
|Arkansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|South Alabama
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|11
|.542
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|12
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|14
|.417
|Troy
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|16
|.273
___
Thursday’s Games
Appalachian St. 57, Texas-Arlington 50
Texas State 100, Coastal Carolina 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Georgia St. 78
Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Friday’s Games
South Alabama at Troy, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas-Arlington at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at UALR, 3 p.m.
Texas State at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|24
|1
|.960
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|7
|3
|.700
|20
|5
|.800
|BYU
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|7
|.720
|Pacific
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Pepperdine
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|11
|.542
|Santa Clara
|5
|5
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|16
|.333
|Portland
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|16
|.360
|San Diego
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|17
|.320
___
Thursday’s Games
Pepperdine 91, Santa Clara 77
BYU 85, Portland 54
Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 67
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66, San Diego 60
Pacific 60, San Francisco 48
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|6
|.750
|California Baptist
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|6
|.739
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Grand Canyon
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|UMKC
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|12
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|14
|.417
|Rio Grande
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Utah Valley
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Chicago St.
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande 73, UMKC 60
New Mexico St. 71, Chicago St. 49
California Baptist 74, CS Bakersfield 69
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
