BKC Glance

February 6, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Arizona 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Southern Cal 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Stanford 5 4 .556 16 6 .727
Arizona St. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
UCLA 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
California 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Utah 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591
Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 71, California 65

Arizona 85, Southern Cal 80

Utah 64, Stanford 56, OT

Arizona St. 84, UCLA 66

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Colorado, 6 p.m.

California at Utah, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Washington St., 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
Boston U. 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
Lafayette 7 4 .636 15 7 .682
American U. 7 4 .636 11 11 .500
Navy 6 5 .545 12 10 .545
Army 6 5 .545 11 11 .500
Bucknell 5 6 .455 9 15 .375
Loyola (Md.) 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
Lehigh 2 9 .182 5 18 .217
Holy Cross 2 9 .182 3 21 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Army at American U., 2 p.m.

Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
Auburn 7 2 .778 20 2 .909
Kentucky 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Florida 6 3 .667 14 8 .636
Mississippi St. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
South Carolina 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Tennessee 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Texas A&M 5 4 .556 11 10 .524
Arkansas 4 5 .444 16 6 .727
Alabama 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
Georgia 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Mississippi 2 7 .222 11 11 .500
Missouri 2 7 .222 10 12 .455
Vanderbilt 1 8 .111 9 13 .409

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU at Auburn, Noon

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
Furman 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
UNC-Greensboro 8 3 .727 18 6 .750
Wofford 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
W. Carolina 7 4 .636 15 7 .682
Mercer 6 5 .545 12 12 .500
Chattanooga 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
Samford 2 9 .182 8 17 .320
VMI 1 10 .091 6 18 .250
The Citadel 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 1 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 11 1 .917 20 3 .870
Sam Houston St. 8 4 .667 15 8 .652
Nicholls 8 4 .667 14 9 .609
Abilene Christian 7 4 .636 12 10 .545
McNeese St. 7 5 .583 12 11 .522
Lamar 6 6 .500 12 11 .522
Northwestern St. 6 6 .500 9 12 .429
Cent. Arkansas 6 6 .500 7 16 .304
Texas A&M-CC 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Incarnate Word 3 8 .273 6 16 .273
Houston Baptist 3 8 .273 3 17 .150
New Orleans 3 9 .250 7 15 .318
SE Louisiana 3 9 .250 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at McNeese St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 7 2 .778 11 11 .500
Texas Southern 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Alcorn St. 6 3 .667 10 10 .500
Southern U. 6 3 .667 9 13 .409
Grambling St. 5 4 .556 11 11 .500
Jackson St. 5 4 .556 8 14 .364
Alabama St. 4 5 .444 5 17 .227
Alabama A&M 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 7 .222 3 18 .143
MVSU 1 8 .111 1 20 .048

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 8 2 .800 17 7 .708
S. Dakota St. 8 2 .800 17 8 .680
South Dakota 7 3 .700 17 8 .680
Nebraska-Omaha 5 4 .556 12 12 .500
Oral Roberts 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
North Dakota 5 5 .500 11 13 .458
Fort Wayne 4 6 .400 11 14 .440
W. Illinois 2 9 .182 5 16 .238
Denver 1 9 .100 5 19 .208

___

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota 74, Oral Roberts 68

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Denver, 5:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 11 2 .846 17 7 .708
Georgia St. 8 5 .615 15 9 .625
Texas State 8 5 .615 15 9 .625
Georgia Southern 8 5 .615 14 10 .583
Arkansas St. 7 6 .538 15 9 .625
Appalachian St. 7 6 .538 13 11 .542
South Alabama 6 7 .462 13 11 .542
Texas-Arlington 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Coastal Carolina 5 8 .385 12 12 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 8 .385 10 14 .417
Troy 5 8 .385 9 15 .375
Louisiana-Monroe 2 11 .154 6 16 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 57, Texas-Arlington 50

Texas State 100, Coastal Carolina 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Georgia St. 78

Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Troy, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 10 0 1.000 24 1 .960
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7 3 .700 20 5 .800
BYU 7 3 .700 18 7 .720
Pacific 6 4 .600 18 8 .692
Pepperdine 6 4 .600 13 11 .542
Santa Clara 5 5 .500 18 7 .720
San Francisco 5 5 .500 16 9 .640
Loyola Marymount 2 8 .200 8 16 .333
Portland 1 9 .100 9 16 .360
San Diego 1 9 .100 8 17 .320

___

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine 91, Santa Clara 77

BYU 85, Portland 54

Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 67

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66, San Diego 60

Pacific 60, San Francisco 48

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 9 0 1.000 18 6 .750
California Baptist 7 2 .778 17 6 .739
Seattle 4 4 .500 11 12 .478
Grand Canyon 4 4 .500 9 13 .409
UMKC 4 5 .444 12 12 .500
CS Bakersfield 4 5 .444 10 14 .417
Rio Grande 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Utah Valley 3 5 .375 9 14 .391
Chicago St. 0 9 .000 4 20 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande 73, UMKC 60

New Mexico St. 71, Chicago St. 49

California Baptist 74, CS Bakersfield 69

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

